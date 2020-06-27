All apartments in San Diego
2023 Ocean View Boulevard

2023 Ocean View Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2023 Ocean View Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92113
Logan Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
furnished
**Social Distancing is observed during showings for your safety. You will be at least 6 feet apart from our associates** Furnished or Unfurnished. Rent will be $100 per month higher if wish to have furnished. Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath cottage with newer everything near downtown San Diego. Very close to central downtown, bus and trolley stops as well as the 5, 15 and 94 freeways. Remodeled kitchen includes white cabinets, granite counters and appliances. Hardwood laminate flooring throughout. Remodeled bathroom includes newer fixtures and custom cabinets. Wardrobe closet located in bathroom. Landlord pays water & trash. 425 square feet. 1 parking space. Sorry no pets. Available Now.

**Qualifications**
$2700 monthly income, 675+ credit score, 3 years positive rental history, no bankruptcies or evictions. $1350 security deposit. 1 year lease minimum.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2023 Ocean View Boulevard have any available units?
2023 Ocean View Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2023 Ocean View Boulevard have?
Some of 2023 Ocean View Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2023 Ocean View Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2023 Ocean View Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2023 Ocean View Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2023 Ocean View Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2023 Ocean View Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2023 Ocean View Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2023 Ocean View Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2023 Ocean View Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2023 Ocean View Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2023 Ocean View Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2023 Ocean View Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2023 Ocean View Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2023 Ocean View Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2023 Ocean View Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
