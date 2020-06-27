2023 Ocean View Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

**Social Distancing is observed during showings for your safety. You will be at least 6 feet apart from our associates** Furnished or Unfurnished. Rent will be $100 per month higher if wish to have furnished. Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath cottage with newer everything near downtown San Diego. Very close to central downtown, bus and trolley stops as well as the 5, 15 and 94 freeways. Remodeled kitchen includes white cabinets, granite counters and appliances. Hardwood laminate flooring throughout. Remodeled bathroom includes newer fixtures and custom cabinets. Wardrobe closet located in bathroom. Landlord pays water & trash. 425 square feet. 1 parking space. Sorry no pets. Available Now.



**Qualifications**

$2700 monthly income, 675+ credit score, 3 years positive rental history, no bankruptcies or evictions. $1350 security deposit. 1 year lease minimum.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

