2003 3rd Avenue 312

Fantastic, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment home property rental situated in the Park West neighborhood in San Diego. This unit comes furnished but can also be rented as unfurnished.
FEATURES:
- Nice interior with hardwood flooring, built-in bookshelves, big windows with blinds
- Lovely kitchen equipped with smooth countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and coffee maker
- Bathroom with wall-mounted sink and a shower
- Shared and free washer/dryer. (It's in back of the bldg. There is also a laundromat nearby)
- The unit has window air conditioning and wall electric heater
- Yard (maintained by owner)
- Outdoor area with BBQ grill
- Free street parking
- Pet-friendly home with a $250 pet deposit/pet
The landlord will cover all utilities including water, sewage, trash, gas, and electricity. No smoking in the property.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=aBvKurKUDoc
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Walk Score: 95. Situated in a Walkers Paradise area so daily errands dont require a car.
Nearby parks: Amici Park, Tweet Street Park, and Tweet Street Park.
Bus lines:
3 UCSD Hospital - Euclid Transit Center - 0.1 mile
11 SDSU - Downtown San Diego - 0.1 mile
120 Downtown San Diego - Kearny Mesa Transit Center - 0.2 mile
Rail lines:
Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial - 0.6 mile
SDG&E Silver Line Downtown Loop - 0.7 mile
Orange Line El Cajon Courthouse - 0.7 mile
