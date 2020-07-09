All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2003 3rd Avenue 312.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2003 3rd Avenue 312
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

2003 3rd Avenue 312

2003 Third Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2003 Third Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Fantastic, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment home property rental situated in the Park West neighborhood in San Diego. This unit comes furnished but can also be rented as unfurnished.

FEATURES:
- Nice interior with hardwood flooring, built-in bookshelves, big windows with blinds
- Lovely kitchen equipped with smooth countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and coffee maker
- Bathroom with wall-mounted sink and a shower
- Shared and free washer/dryer. (It's in back of the bldg. There is also a laundromat nearby)
- The unit has window air conditioning and wall electric heater
- Yard (maintained by owner)
- Outdoor area with BBQ grill
- Free street parking
- Pet-friendly home with a $250 pet deposit/pet

The landlord will cover all utilities including water, sewage, trash, gas, and electricity. No smoking in the property.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=aBvKurKUDoc

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 95. Situated in a Walkers Paradise area so daily errands dont require a car.

Nearby parks: Amici Park, Tweet Street Park, and Tweet Street Park.

Bus lines:
3 UCSD Hospital - Euclid Transit Center - 0.1 mile
11 SDSU - Downtown San Diego - 0.1 mile
120 Downtown San Diego - Kearny Mesa Transit Center - 0.2 mile

Rail lines:
Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial - 0.6 mile
SDG&E Silver Line Downtown Loop - 0.7 mile
Orange Line El Cajon Courthouse - 0.7 mile

(RLNE5797155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 3rd Avenue 312 have any available units?
2003 3rd Avenue 312 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2003 3rd Avenue 312 have?
Some of 2003 3rd Avenue 312's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 3rd Avenue 312 currently offering any rent specials?
2003 3rd Avenue 312 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 3rd Avenue 312 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2003 3rd Avenue 312 is pet friendly.
Does 2003 3rd Avenue 312 offer parking?
No, 2003 3rd Avenue 312 does not offer parking.
Does 2003 3rd Avenue 312 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2003 3rd Avenue 312 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 3rd Avenue 312 have a pool?
No, 2003 3rd Avenue 312 does not have a pool.
Does 2003 3rd Avenue 312 have accessible units?
No, 2003 3rd Avenue 312 does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 3rd Avenue 312 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 3rd Avenue 312 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University