2003 3rd Avenue 312

Fantastic, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment home property rental situated in the Park West neighborhood in San Diego. This unit comes furnished but can also be rented as unfurnished.



FEATURES:

- Nice interior with hardwood flooring, built-in bookshelves, big windows with blinds

- Lovely kitchen equipped with smooth countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and coffee maker

- Bathroom with wall-mounted sink and a shower

- Shared and free washer/dryer. (It's in back of the bldg. There is also a laundromat nearby)

- The unit has window air conditioning and wall electric heater

- Yard (maintained by owner)

- Outdoor area with BBQ grill

- Free street parking

- Pet-friendly home with a $250 pet deposit/pet



The landlord will cover all utilities including water, sewage, trash, gas, and electricity. No smoking in the property.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=aBvKurKUDoc



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 95. Situated in a Walkers Paradise area so daily errands dont require a car.



Nearby parks: Amici Park, Tweet Street Park, and Tweet Street Park.



Bus lines:

3 UCSD Hospital - Euclid Transit Center - 0.1 mile

11 SDSU - Downtown San Diego - 0.1 mile

120 Downtown San Diego - Kearny Mesa Transit Center - 0.2 mile



Rail lines:

Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial - 0.6 mile

SDG&E Silver Line Downtown Loop - 0.7 mile

Orange Line El Cajon Courthouse - 0.7 mile



