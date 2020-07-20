All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2019 at 4:57 AM

2002 Wilbur Ave

2002 Wilbur Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2002 Wilbur Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
2002 Wilbur Ave Available 06/19/19 4bd/3ba House in North PB by Kate Sessions Park. Bay views & pool $4,500 mo 12 month lease - Desirable location by Kate Sessions Park with views of the bay in North Pacific Beach.

This 4 bedrm, 3 bathrm single family home has a lot to offer from its own private pool, outdoor eating area, plenty of backyard space to enjoy outdoor activities & indoor space to spread out. (Owner pays for pool maintenance & gardener).

The master bedrm has a skylight and balcony. There are 3 other bedrms as well. New carpet. Kitchen comes with Stove, Frig, DW & microwave. W/D hook-ups in laundry room.

Please contact our office at: 619-226-7368 leave message or email: operations@bkbinc.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3570020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 Wilbur Ave have any available units?
2002 Wilbur Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2002 Wilbur Ave have?
Some of 2002 Wilbur Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 Wilbur Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2002 Wilbur Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 Wilbur Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2002 Wilbur Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2002 Wilbur Ave offer parking?
No, 2002 Wilbur Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2002 Wilbur Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2002 Wilbur Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 Wilbur Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2002 Wilbur Ave has a pool.
Does 2002 Wilbur Ave have accessible units?
No, 2002 Wilbur Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 Wilbur Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2002 Wilbur Ave has units with dishwashers.
