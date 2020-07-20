Amenities

2002 Wilbur Ave Available 06/19/19 4bd/3ba House in North PB by Kate Sessions Park. Bay views & pool $4,500 mo 12 month lease - Desirable location by Kate Sessions Park with views of the bay in North Pacific Beach.



This 4 bedrm, 3 bathrm single family home has a lot to offer from its own private pool, outdoor eating area, plenty of backyard space to enjoy outdoor activities & indoor space to spread out. (Owner pays for pool maintenance & gardener).



The master bedrm has a skylight and balcony. There are 3 other bedrms as well. New carpet. Kitchen comes with Stove, Frig, DW & microwave. W/D hook-ups in laundry room.



Please contact our office at: 619-226-7368 leave message or email: operations@bkbinc.com



No Pets Allowed



