1975 Avenida Del Mexico 120

Available Move in 10-1-19 Renovated 1 BR Imperial Beach/Nestor Gated Community, close to pool on ground floor. BRAND NEW ICE COLD Air Conditioner just installed!! Great location -
1 BR close to beach w/ all stainless appliances, granite counter tops, travertine and wood laminate floors throughout. Arched doorways and crown moulding add some style. Breakfast bar in kitchen is great for casual dining and entertaining. Large walk in closet in the bedroom! Great storage. Laundry is on your private patio. Air conditioning can make it freezing if you want! Beautiful community of Playa Blanca feels like you live in a resort- pool area is surrounded by palm trees, with grand stone firepit and commercial stainless BBQ. Gym on property too.
Close to beach and freeway- Great location and safe gated community!
Includes 1 reserved covered parking space. Also street parking and guest spots.
No Pets Allowed
