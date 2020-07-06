All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1975 Avenida Del Mexico 120
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

1975 Avenida Del Mexico 120

1975 Avenida Del Mexico · No Longer Available
Location

1975 Avenida Del Mexico, San Diego, CA 92154
Nestor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
$1625 / 1br - Renovated 1 BR, granite, NEW A/C!! - Property Id: 161744

Available Move in 10-1-19 Renovated 1 BR Imperial Beach/Nestor Gated Community, close to pool on ground floor. BRAND NEW ICE COLD Air Conditioner just installed!! Great location -

1 BR close to beach w/ all stainless appliances, granite counter tops, travertine and wood laminate floors throughout. Arched doorways and crown moulding add some style. Breakfast bar in kitchen is great for casual dining and entertaining. Large walk in closet in the bedroom! Great storage. Laundry is on your private patio. Air conditioning can make it freezing if you want! Beautiful community of Playa Blanca feels like you live in a resort- pool area is surrounded by palm trees, with grand stone firepit and commercial stainless BBQ. Gym on property too.

Close to beach and freeway- Great location and safe gated community!

Includes 1 reserved covered parking space. Also street parking and guest spots.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161744p
Property Id 161744

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5180148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1975 Avenida Del Mexico 120 have any available units?
1975 Avenida Del Mexico 120 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1975 Avenida Del Mexico 120 have?
Some of 1975 Avenida Del Mexico 120's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1975 Avenida Del Mexico 120 currently offering any rent specials?
1975 Avenida Del Mexico 120 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1975 Avenida Del Mexico 120 pet-friendly?
No, 1975 Avenida Del Mexico 120 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1975 Avenida Del Mexico 120 offer parking?
Yes, 1975 Avenida Del Mexico 120 offers parking.
Does 1975 Avenida Del Mexico 120 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1975 Avenida Del Mexico 120 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1975 Avenida Del Mexico 120 have a pool?
Yes, 1975 Avenida Del Mexico 120 has a pool.
Does 1975 Avenida Del Mexico 120 have accessible units?
No, 1975 Avenida Del Mexico 120 does not have accessible units.
Does 1975 Avenida Del Mexico 120 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1975 Avenida Del Mexico 120 has units with dishwashers.

