1967 Missouri Street - 1

You will love this quiet dead end street in the Heart of Pacific Beach. Enjoy the private yard of this fully. Laundry on site. Walkable to all Pacific Beach has to offer. Fresh kitchen with butcher block counter tops. Light and bright layout. Looking for 1 year lease but open to other options as well. Available for Immediate Move in. Call, text or Email property manager BRANDON Wilcox @ 360.510.3379 or Brandon@DenttProp.com for information. Also available( with increased rent and deposit )as a fully furnished home with TV, Furniture, Kitchen appliances and necessities.

Street Parking Only

Laundry shared in back yard