1945 Second Ave #C

patio / balcony air conditioning bbq/grill extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

Bankers Hill Victorian large 1bed 1 bath with SD Bay Views - This is on the 3rd floor of a 1908 Victorian restored home. The owner lives on the first two floors, your unit is completely separate with it's own entrance. All the old charm including glass doorknobs. The windows are new and dual-pane, AC and heat, 900 sq ft. The kitchen is complete with extra storage, 4 closets, bedroom window includes a view of the bay. There is a deck on the roof of the house (awesome views) that is included as a common area. This is a cool place, first come first served!

Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008

www.WeRentSD.com

Scott@WeRentSD.com

DRE#01836754



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1828428)