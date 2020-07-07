All apartments in San Diego
1945 Second Ave #C

1945 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1945 2nd Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Amenities

Bankers Hill Victorian large 1bed 1 bath with SD Bay Views - This is on the 3rd floor of a 1908 Victorian restored home. The owner lives on the first two floors, your unit is completely separate with it's own entrance. All the old charm including glass doorknobs. The windows are new and dual-pane, AC and heat, 900 sq ft. The kitchen is complete with extra storage, 4 closets, bedroom window includes a view of the bay. There is a deck on the roof of the house (awesome views) that is included as a common area. This is a cool place, first come first served!
Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008
www.WeRentSD.com
Scott@WeRentSD.com
DRE#01836754

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1945 Second Ave #C have any available units?
1945 Second Ave #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1945 Second Ave #C have?
Some of 1945 Second Ave #C's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1945 Second Ave #C currently offering any rent specials?
1945 Second Ave #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1945 Second Ave #C pet-friendly?
No, 1945 Second Ave #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1945 Second Ave #C offer parking?
No, 1945 Second Ave #C does not offer parking.
Does 1945 Second Ave #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1945 Second Ave #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1945 Second Ave #C have a pool?
No, 1945 Second Ave #C does not have a pool.
Does 1945 Second Ave #C have accessible units?
No, 1945 Second Ave #C does not have accessible units.
Does 1945 Second Ave #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1945 Second Ave #C does not have units with dishwashers.

