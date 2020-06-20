All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:38 PM

1940 Third Avenue

1940 Third Ave · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1786157
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1940 Third Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 981 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Move In Special ~ Move in by July 1st have June rent free! Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom with newly remodeled gourmet kitchen with solid granite counters, soft close cabinets, lazy Susan, large pantry, stainless steel appliances, canned lighting. Hardwood, travertine and marble flooring, vessel sink with granite counters in master bath area, pedestal sink and marble floors in main bathroom. Central AC. Side by side washer/dryer in unit. 2 underground non-tandem parking spaces. Walking distance to Little Italy, Downtown and 3 Blocks to Balboa Park. One of the Best Metro Locations in San Diego.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 5/29/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 Third Avenue have any available units?
1940 Third Avenue has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1940 Third Avenue have?
Some of 1940 Third Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 Third Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1940 Third Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 Third Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1940 Third Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1940 Third Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1940 Third Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1940 Third Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1940 Third Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 Third Avenue have a pool?
No, 1940 Third Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1940 Third Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1940 Third Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 Third Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1940 Third Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1940 Third Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
