1940 Third Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Move In Special ~ Move in by July 1st have June rent free! Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom with newly remodeled gourmet kitchen with solid granite counters, soft close cabinets, lazy Susan, large pantry, stainless steel appliances, canned lighting. Hardwood, travertine and marble flooring, vessel sink with granite counters in master bath area, pedestal sink and marble floors in main bathroom. Central AC. Side by side washer/dryer in unit. 2 underground non-tandem parking spaces. Walking distance to Little Italy, Downtown and 3 Blocks to Balboa Park. One of the Best Metro Locations in San Diego.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 5/29/20

