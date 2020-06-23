Amenities

1930 Madison Avenue Available 02/22/19 Upgraded 2 Bedroom With Off-Street Parking! - Welcome to your new home! Living is easy in this spacious 2 bedroom-2 bathroom house. It is close to freeways, parks, tons of restaurants, shopping and so much more. This home is perfectly placed to enjoy the full experience of San Diego.



Approaching this home you are greeted by a fenced in front yard that has lush landscaping and a relaxing pond. Appreciate your nights outside on either the front or back decks!



Enjoy gatherings in the generously-sized living/dining area graced by a fireplace, huge windows and a ceiling fan. The recently-renovated gourmet kitchen will inspire your inner chef with its beautiful grey counters, white cabinetry and updated appliances. Don't forget this home comes with a stack-able washer/dryer for your convenience.



The first bathroom is right off the living room featuring updated lighting, vanity and a luxurious tiled shower. Both bedrooms include ceiling fans and spacious closets. The master bathroom provides tons of storage space with a fresh vintage clawfoot tub!



*Renters insurance required



