All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1930 Madison Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1930 Madison Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1930 Madison Avenue

1930 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1930 Madison Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1930 Madison Avenue Available 02/22/19 Upgraded 2 Bedroom With Off-Street Parking! - Welcome to your new home! Living is easy in this spacious 2 bedroom-2 bathroom house. It is close to freeways, parks, tons of restaurants, shopping and so much more. This home is perfectly placed to enjoy the full experience of San Diego.

Approaching this home you are greeted by a fenced in front yard that has lush landscaping and a relaxing pond. Appreciate your nights outside on either the front or back decks!

Enjoy gatherings in the generously-sized living/dining area graced by a fireplace, huge windows and a ceiling fan. The recently-renovated gourmet kitchen will inspire your inner chef with its beautiful grey counters, white cabinetry and updated appliances. Don't forget this home comes with a stack-able washer/dryer for your convenience.

The first bathroom is right off the living room featuring updated lighting, vanity and a luxurious tiled shower. Both bedrooms include ceiling fans and spacious closets. The master bathroom provides tons of storage space with a fresh vintage clawfoot tub!

This home will go fast! Do not wait! Call to schedule a showing and apply online.

*Renters insurance required

(RLNE4705735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1930 Madison Avenue have any available units?
1930 Madison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1930 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 1930 Madison Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1930 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1930 Madison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1930 Madison Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1930 Madison Avenue offer parking?
No, 1930 Madison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1930 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1930 Madison Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 1930 Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1930 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1930 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1930 Madison Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University