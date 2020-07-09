1910 Roosevelt Avenue Unit #5

Amenities

some paid utils microwave internet access furnished range refrigerator

Pacific Beach Apartment on Crown Point - Offered By KRC Realty - THIS IS A FURNISHED RENTAL in Pacific Beach! All Services included in the rent.



Pacific Beach apartment on Mission Bay . Sailboats, Jet Skis go by all day. Enjoy an awesome skyline view of San Diego, this is a great place to call home with views of the bay, the beaches, the nightlife, the restaurants/bars, and of course, all the festive fun-loving people within the community. Bathrooms have been upgrded.



The apartment has an incredible view, very strong wifi, cable, comfortable beds, the home is supplied with fresh sheets, fluffy towels, 3 TV's with access too Pandora & Amazon Prime and Roku.



The Kitchen includes a Keurig Coffee Maker, Shake Blender, Microwave, Stove, Utensils, & Fridge



No Pets Allowed



