Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

18650 Polvera Dr

18650 Polvera Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18650 Polvera Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now: 5 Bed/ 3.5 Bath in The Trails*** - 3,000+ sq/ft. Ranch Home in Highly Desirable Community of "The Trails". Beautiful countryside-single level ranch home in Rancho Bernardo with views of mountains and valley. This home has lots of character and tons of space great for entertaining. The large living room and family rooms have wood flooring, with high vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, floor to ceiling windows with views, a stone wood-burning fireplace and sliding doors that lead to a wrap-around patio. Spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, huge walk-in closet, sunken soaking tub and stand up shower, with sweeping valley views. 3 car garage with fenced in driveway.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE3493940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18650 Polvera Dr have any available units?
18650 Polvera Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 18650 Polvera Dr have?
Some of 18650 Polvera Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18650 Polvera Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18650 Polvera Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18650 Polvera Dr pet-friendly?
No, 18650 Polvera Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 18650 Polvera Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18650 Polvera Dr offers parking.
Does 18650 Polvera Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18650 Polvera Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18650 Polvera Dr have a pool?
No, 18650 Polvera Dr does not have a pool.
Does 18650 Polvera Dr have accessible units?
No, 18650 Polvera Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18650 Polvera Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 18650 Polvera Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

