18650 Polvera Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

***Available Now: 5 Bed/ 3.5 Bath in The Trails*** - 3,000+ sq/ft. Ranch Home in Highly Desirable Community of "The Trails". Beautiful countryside-single level ranch home in Rancho Bernardo with views of mountains and valley. This home has lots of character and tons of space great for entertaining. The large living room and family rooms have wood flooring, with high vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, floor to ceiling windows with views, a stone wood-burning fireplace and sliding doors that lead to a wrap-around patio. Spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, huge walk-in closet, sunken soaking tub and stand up shower, with sweeping valley views. 3 car garage with fenced in driveway.



To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



(RLNE3493940)