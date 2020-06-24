18644 Caminito Pasadero

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Bright, Airy, Spacious Townhome with Panoramic View! - Bright, airy, spacious town home with panoramic view! Wonderful location in the popular Vista Del Lago gated community. Enjoy stunning views from the living room, master bedroom, and patio. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home features an open floor plan, laminate and tile flooring downstairs, tasteful fireplace, and window castings throughout. Both bedrooms are located upstairs with master bedroom and bath featuring a walk-in closet, dual sinks, high ceilings and the second bedroom also has a bathroom. Additional amenities include a full laundry room, 2 car attached garage, and spacious patio deck with covered latticed patio.



There is also a $ 2 million premiere resort-like center that has pools, spas, gym, tennis and basketball court and BBQ. All these amenities are included in the rent as well as trash collection. The property is also located in the desired Poway School System and is close to freeway 15, shopping, and restaurants.



This property is available immediately.



Pets Negotiable.



Tenant pays for gas, electricity, water, cable, and phone.



For more info.....Ryan@chasepacific.com, text or call (858) 357-5135.



All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.



Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.



Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.

CA BRE #00576911



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.



(RLNE4808297)