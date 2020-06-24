All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
18644 Caminito Pasadero
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

18644 Caminito Pasadero

18644 Caminito Pasadero · No Longer Available
Location

18644 Caminito Pasadero, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Bright, Airy, Spacious Townhome with Panoramic View! - Bright, airy, spacious town home with panoramic view! Wonderful location in the popular Vista Del Lago gated community. Enjoy stunning views from the living room, master bedroom, and patio. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home features an open floor plan, laminate and tile flooring downstairs, tasteful fireplace, and window castings throughout. Both bedrooms are located upstairs with master bedroom and bath featuring a walk-in closet, dual sinks, high ceilings and the second bedroom also has a bathroom. Additional amenities include a full laundry room, 2 car attached garage, and spacious patio deck with covered latticed patio.

There is also a $ 2 million premiere resort-like center that has pools, spas, gym, tennis and basketball court and BBQ. All these amenities are included in the rent as well as trash collection. The property is also located in the desired Poway School System and is close to freeway 15, shopping, and restaurants.

This property is available immediately.

Pets Negotiable.

Tenant pays for gas, electricity, water, cable, and phone.

For more info.....Ryan@chasepacific.com, text or call (858) 357-5135.

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.

Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA BRE #00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

(RLNE4808297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18644 Caminito Pasadero have any available units?
18644 Caminito Pasadero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 18644 Caminito Pasadero have?
Some of 18644 Caminito Pasadero's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18644 Caminito Pasadero currently offering any rent specials?
18644 Caminito Pasadero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18644 Caminito Pasadero pet-friendly?
Yes, 18644 Caminito Pasadero is pet friendly.
Does 18644 Caminito Pasadero offer parking?
Yes, 18644 Caminito Pasadero offers parking.
Does 18644 Caminito Pasadero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18644 Caminito Pasadero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18644 Caminito Pasadero have a pool?
Yes, 18644 Caminito Pasadero has a pool.
Does 18644 Caminito Pasadero have accessible units?
No, 18644 Caminito Pasadero does not have accessible units.
Does 18644 Caminito Pasadero have units with dishwashers?
No, 18644 Caminito Pasadero does not have units with dishwashers.
