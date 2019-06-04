Amenities

18514 Caminito Pasadero Available 09/06/19 Bright and Sunny two bedroom Townhome in Rancho Bernardo - Sun-kissed two bedroom, two bathroom townhome in the desirable community of Vista Del Lago in Rancho Bernardo.



This townhome features vaulted ceilings, tile floors, fresh paint and faux wood blinds. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, a built-in microwave, dishwasher, stove/oven, refrigerator and is open to the living and dining area.



The master bedroom suite features warm neutral colors and tile floors. There is also a spacious walk-in closet.Offering lots of privacy, the second bedroom is located on the other side of the condo. For your convenience the guest bathroom is located on this side of the condo as well.



This home comes with a full-size washer and dryer, central heating and air conditioning, gas fireplace and more.



There is a private patio perfect for al fresco dining or your morning cup of coffee. There is an attached one car garage with plenty of open parking spaces nearby for guests and this property is pet friendly!



Vista Del Lago is a luxury controlled access community that has gorgeous pools, spas, a fitness center, game room, tennis courts, basketball courts and much more.



Westfield North County mall is one freeway exit away. And this townhome is located in POWAY SCHOOL DISTRICT!



Renters Insurance Required



