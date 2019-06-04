All apartments in San Diego
18514 Caminito Pasadero
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

18514 Caminito Pasadero

18514 Caminito Pasadero · No Longer Available
Location

18514 Caminito Pasadero, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
18514 Caminito Pasadero Available 09/06/19 Bright and Sunny two bedroom Townhome in Rancho Bernardo - Sun-kissed two bedroom, two bathroom townhome in the desirable community of Vista Del Lago in Rancho Bernardo.

This townhome features vaulted ceilings, tile floors, fresh paint and faux wood blinds. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, a built-in microwave, dishwasher, stove/oven, refrigerator and is open to the living and dining area.

The master bedroom suite features warm neutral colors and tile floors. There is also a spacious walk-in closet.Offering lots of privacy, the second bedroom is located on the other side of the condo. For your convenience the guest bathroom is located on this side of the condo as well.

This home comes with a full-size washer and dryer, central heating and air conditioning, gas fireplace and more.

There is a private patio perfect for al fresco dining or your morning cup of coffee. There is an attached one car garage with plenty of open parking spaces nearby for guests and this property is pet friendly!

Vista Del Lago is a luxury controlled access community that has gorgeous pools, spas, a fitness center, game room, tennis courts, basketball courts and much more.

Westfield North County mall is one freeway exit away. And this townhome is located in POWAY SCHOOL DISTRICT!

Renters Insurance Required

(RLNE2617573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18514 Caminito Pasadero have any available units?
18514 Caminito Pasadero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 18514 Caminito Pasadero have?
Some of 18514 Caminito Pasadero's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18514 Caminito Pasadero currently offering any rent specials?
18514 Caminito Pasadero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18514 Caminito Pasadero pet-friendly?
Yes, 18514 Caminito Pasadero is pet friendly.
Does 18514 Caminito Pasadero offer parking?
Yes, 18514 Caminito Pasadero offers parking.
Does 18514 Caminito Pasadero have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18514 Caminito Pasadero offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18514 Caminito Pasadero have a pool?
Yes, 18514 Caminito Pasadero has a pool.
Does 18514 Caminito Pasadero have accessible units?
No, 18514 Caminito Pasadero does not have accessible units.
Does 18514 Caminito Pasadero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18514 Caminito Pasadero has units with dishwashers.
