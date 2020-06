Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

We are renting this classic mid-century home in Fairmount Park. Centrally located between the 805, 15 and 94 freeways, near the Home Avenue exit. 1100 square feet house on an 6000+ square foot fully enclosed lot. 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout. Tile in bath and kitchen. Kitchen includes a stainless steel fridge and a stainless steel gas stove. The house also includes a washer and dryer