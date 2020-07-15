All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

1835 Monroe Ave #1

1835 Monroe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1835 Monroe Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled, 2 bedroom, bottom floor flat - Property Id: 177616

Absolutely, beautifully remodeled flat in the heart of University Heights. Literally located in a 1 to 3 block walking distance from almost anything needed to live an amazing life. (Coffee shops, grocery store, mini-market liquor stores, restaurants, park, breweries, bars and even an auto repair shop. You must see to believe. Looking forward to showing you the fantastic flat that you can call home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177616
Property Id 177616

(RLNE5386256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 Monroe Ave #1 have any available units?
1835 Monroe Ave #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1835 Monroe Ave #1 have?
Some of 1835 Monroe Ave #1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1835 Monroe Ave #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1835 Monroe Ave #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 Monroe Ave #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1835 Monroe Ave #1 is pet friendly.
Does 1835 Monroe Ave #1 offer parking?
No, 1835 Monroe Ave #1 does not offer parking.
Does 1835 Monroe Ave #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1835 Monroe Ave #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 Monroe Ave #1 have a pool?
No, 1835 Monroe Ave #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1835 Monroe Ave #1 have accessible units?
No, 1835 Monroe Ave #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 Monroe Ave #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1835 Monroe Ave #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
