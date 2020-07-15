1835 Monroe Ave #1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated coffee bar some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Remodeled, 2 bedroom, bottom floor flat - Property Id: 177616



Absolutely, beautifully remodeled flat in the heart of University Heights. Literally located in a 1 to 3 block walking distance from almost anything needed to live an amazing life. (Coffee shops, grocery store, mini-market liquor stores, restaurants, park, breweries, bars and even an auto repair shop. You must see to believe. Looking forward to showing you the fantastic flat that you can call home.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177616

Property Id 177616



(RLNE5386256)