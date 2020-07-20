1801 Diamond St. Unit #3-204

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access lobby media room sauna tennis court

Gorgeous Remodeled One bedroom with large patio! Available Now! - This wonderful one bedroom is ready to move in immediately! Here are the features of this property:



* Recently remodeled with new wood floors, carpet in bedroom and paint.

* Private large patio off of the living area

* Spacious 653 square feet

* Granite counters in kitchen and bathroom

* Electric stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher

* One assigned parking space in garage

* Water, sewer and trash included

* No pets and no smoking

* Standard renters insurance is required



Community Features



* The Plaza Condominiums is a large, quiet, well maintained and secure community.

* 24/7 onsite security and video surveillance

* 4 swimming pools and 4 hot tubs

* 12 laundry facilities

* Gas BBQ grills in 5 outdoor BBQ areas

* Fitness center with sauna, showers and changing area.

* 5 Lighted tennis courts

* Clubhouse with billiards room

* Theater room

* Lush lagoon and large patio seating area

* Wifi in lobby



The Location



* Great Pacific Beach location about 10 blocks to the beach, 8 blocks to Mission Bay and one block north of Garnet Street that is filled with restaurants, pubs, and shopping

* Public bus stop is one half block away



Give us a call to schedule a showing!



Broker ID #01835476



visit our website www.altavistaproperties.net



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3112891)