Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

1796 Gentle Current Way

1796 Gentle Current Way · No Longer Available
Location

1796 Gentle Current Way, San Diego, CA 92154
Egger Highlands

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
internet access
new construction
1796 Gentle Current Way Available 05/28/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 3 bath house in Nestor near Imperial Beach -

This spacious and immaculate 2 story 4 bedroom house is a new construction home (2017) by Shea Homes.

The house is wired for sound such as music via Airplay or Bluetooth and has independent volume controls for the living room, master bedroom, master bath, and patio.
Solar system in place, the electricity is covered up to 650kW/hrs per month.
Wall-mounted TVs are installed and will be left for a new tenant if desired. The internet and alarm services are in place as well and are optional amenities.
Close to all, just blocks away from the beach.
Open floor plan with Living room, Dining, and Kitchen opening to a private courtyard with a built-in bench. Tons of windows in every space.
Master suite with a spacious bathroom with shower and tub and large walk-in closet.
There is a community playground and park within the complex.

Features:

Laminate wood like flooring throughout.
Carpeted bedrooms
Top of the line stainless steel appliances
Modern 2 tone paint
2 car garage
Laundry room with side by side washer and dryer
CENTRAL HEAT AND A/C

Terms: Lease
Application Fee $30 per adult
Must have a gross income of 3 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify
One cat considered upon approval with increased deposit and approved pet screening; screening fee $20.00 per pet

Call/Text Dustyn (760)994-6430 | Devans@ascentpropertymanagement.com
This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE License #01992010

(RLNE4572243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1796 Gentle Current Way have any available units?
1796 Gentle Current Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1796 Gentle Current Way have?
Some of 1796 Gentle Current Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1796 Gentle Current Way currently offering any rent specials?
1796 Gentle Current Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1796 Gentle Current Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1796 Gentle Current Way is pet friendly.
Does 1796 Gentle Current Way offer parking?
Yes, 1796 Gentle Current Way does offer parking.
Does 1796 Gentle Current Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1796 Gentle Current Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1796 Gentle Current Way have a pool?
No, 1796 Gentle Current Way does not have a pool.
Does 1796 Gentle Current Way have accessible units?
No, 1796 Gentle Current Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1796 Gentle Current Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1796 Gentle Current Way does not have units with dishwashers.
