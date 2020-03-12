Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking playground garage internet access new construction

1796 Gentle Current Way Available 05/28/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 3 bath house in Nestor near Imperial Beach -



This spacious and immaculate 2 story 4 bedroom house is a new construction home (2017) by Shea Homes.



The house is wired for sound such as music via Airplay or Bluetooth and has independent volume controls for the living room, master bedroom, master bath, and patio.

Solar system in place, the electricity is covered up to 650kW/hrs per month.

Wall-mounted TVs are installed and will be left for a new tenant if desired. The internet and alarm services are in place as well and are optional amenities.

Close to all, just blocks away from the beach.

Open floor plan with Living room, Dining, and Kitchen opening to a private courtyard with a built-in bench. Tons of windows in every space.

Master suite with a spacious bathroom with shower and tub and large walk-in closet.

There is a community playground and park within the complex.



Features:



Laminate wood like flooring throughout.

Carpeted bedrooms

Top of the line stainless steel appliances

Modern 2 tone paint

2 car garage

Laundry room with side by side washer and dryer

CENTRAL HEAT AND A/C



Terms: Lease

Application Fee $30 per adult

Must have a gross income of 3 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify

One cat considered upon approval with increased deposit and approved pet screening; screening fee $20.00 per pet



Call/Text Dustyn (760)994-6430 | Devans@ascentpropertymanagement.com

This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management

CA DRE License #01992010



(RLNE4572243)