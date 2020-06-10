All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 15 2019

17865 Frondoso Rd

17865 Frondoso Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17865 Frondoso Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
SPREAD OUT IN THIS SPACIOUS 5 BEDROOM HOME - Welcome to this 2500+ sq ft 2 story 5 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home located in the Greens East neighborhood of Rancho Bernardo.

Walk through the double door entry framed with beveled glass panels and an inviting curved staircase.

The formal living room and dining room offers plenty of room for entertaining and the beautiful white kitchen with stinless steel appliances opens up to a cozy family room with wood floors and a wood burning stove.

the Laundry/ Hobby room has hookups for a full size washer and dryer and tons of counter space and storage

The bedrooms are all upstairs and the king sized master bedroom has plenty of room for an office or sitting area .

The master bathroom has dual sinks and a large step in shower along with his and hers closets

The hall bath has two sinks and a tub shower combo.

Outside you will find a nicely manicured lawn with a pebble patio, fruit trees and storage shed.

This home has central AC and forced air heat.

For more information or an appointment to view this property please call K & L Partners Property Management
(858) 842-4045

You can apply online at klpartnerspm.com. Go to "vacancies" and click on the address

CA DRE LIC #01877647

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5070042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17865 Frondoso Rd have any available units?
17865 Frondoso Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17865 Frondoso Rd have?
Some of 17865 Frondoso Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17865 Frondoso Rd currently offering any rent specials?
17865 Frondoso Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17865 Frondoso Rd pet-friendly?
No, 17865 Frondoso Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17865 Frondoso Rd offer parking?
No, 17865 Frondoso Rd does not offer parking.
Does 17865 Frondoso Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17865 Frondoso Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17865 Frondoso Rd have a pool?
No, 17865 Frondoso Rd does not have a pool.
Does 17865 Frondoso Rd have accessible units?
No, 17865 Frondoso Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 17865 Frondoso Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 17865 Frondoso Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
