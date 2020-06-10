17865 Frondoso Rd

Amenities

SPREAD OUT IN THIS SPACIOUS 5 BEDROOM HOME - Welcome to this 2500+ sq ft 2 story 5 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home located in the Greens East neighborhood of Rancho Bernardo.



Walk through the double door entry framed with beveled glass panels and an inviting curved staircase.



The formal living room and dining room offers plenty of room for entertaining and the beautiful white kitchen with stinless steel appliances opens up to a cozy family room with wood floors and a wood burning stove.



the Laundry/ Hobby room has hookups for a full size washer and dryer and tons of counter space and storage



The bedrooms are all upstairs and the king sized master bedroom has plenty of room for an office or sitting area .



The master bathroom has dual sinks and a large step in shower along with his and hers closets



The hall bath has two sinks and a tub shower combo.



Outside you will find a nicely manicured lawn with a pebble patio, fruit trees and storage shed.



This home has central AC and forced air heat.



For more information or an appointment to view this property please call K & L Partners Property Management

(858) 842-4045



You can apply online at klpartnerspm.com. Go to "vacancies" and click on the address



CA DRE LIC #01877647



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5070042)