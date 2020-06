Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool elevator clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator parking pool garage

Beautiful FULLY furnished 55 & older condo just like VRBO but with a 6 mo lease for a full 'winter' in San Diego! Single story, ground floor w elevator for transport. Detached 1 garage. One add. parking space available at no charge. All kitchen ware, linens, W/D & electric fireplace & every other amenity you could ask for within walking distance. Community center fee and HOA paid by owner! Client pays for electricity. CCR and restrictions apply! NO PETS NO SMOKING! Owner has allergies!