Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

17617-217 Pomerado Road Available 08/15/19 Rancho Bernardo - Charming, AC, garage, great location! - Charming condo in Oaks North 55+ Development. Great, upper, corner location with tranquil view of green belt. Beat the heat this summer with cool air-conditioning, and relax at the refreshing community pool and spa. Complex also offers lawn bowling and tennis court. Neutral decor and all appliances. Just minutes to Oaks North Golf Course and 15 freeway.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4161043)