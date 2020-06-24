All apartments in San Diego
17555 Ashburton Rd. #223-9
17555 Ashburton Rd. #223-9

17555 Ashburton Road · No Longer Available
Location

17555 Ashburton Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
17555 Ashburton Rd. #223-9 Available 04/29/19 Spacious two story condo in highly desired Playmor community! - As you enter this home you will notice the large brick fireplace and spacious living room! The carpet is plush and continues throughout the whole house. The kitchen features a lovely white stove, oven and microwave. Enjoy breakfast in the adorable nook that looks out onto your private patio.

Upstairs you will find cabinets and shelving to display all your treasures. The two rooms on the right are spacious with large closets. The hall bathroom is upgraded with a full tub. Relax in your great master bedroom with an upgraded bathroom. Enjoy the convenience of two full size yet separate closets. Lastly, off of the master bedroom is a large deck to enjoy a late sunset on.

This home has a single car garage and one assigned parking spot right in front. You will be just a short way from the northern pool and tennis courts!

Resident pays $40 cable fee with monthly rent

Renter's Insurance is required!

Water/ sewer and trash included!

(RLNE1856419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17555 Ashburton Rd. #223-9 have any available units?
17555 Ashburton Rd. #223-9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17555 Ashburton Rd. #223-9 have?
Some of 17555 Ashburton Rd. #223-9's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17555 Ashburton Rd. #223-9 currently offering any rent specials?
17555 Ashburton Rd. #223-9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17555 Ashburton Rd. #223-9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17555 Ashburton Rd. #223-9 is pet friendly.
Does 17555 Ashburton Rd. #223-9 offer parking?
Yes, 17555 Ashburton Rd. #223-9 offers parking.
Does 17555 Ashburton Rd. #223-9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17555 Ashburton Rd. #223-9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17555 Ashburton Rd. #223-9 have a pool?
Yes, 17555 Ashburton Rd. #223-9 has a pool.
Does 17555 Ashburton Rd. #223-9 have accessible units?
No, 17555 Ashburton Rd. #223-9 does not have accessible units.
Does 17555 Ashburton Rd. #223-9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17555 Ashburton Rd. #223-9 does not have units with dishwashers.
