Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

17555 Ashburton Rd. #223-9 Available 04/29/19 Spacious two story condo in highly desired Playmor community! - As you enter this home you will notice the large brick fireplace and spacious living room! The carpet is plush and continues throughout the whole house. The kitchen features a lovely white stove, oven and microwave. Enjoy breakfast in the adorable nook that looks out onto your private patio.



Upstairs you will find cabinets and shelving to display all your treasures. The two rooms on the right are spacious with large closets. The hall bathroom is upgraded with a full tub. Relax in your great master bedroom with an upgraded bathroom. Enjoy the convenience of two full size yet separate closets. Lastly, off of the master bedroom is a large deck to enjoy a late sunset on.



This home has a single car garage and one assigned parking spot right in front. You will be just a short way from the northern pool and tennis courts!



Resident pays $40 cable fee with monthly rent



Renter's Insurance is required!



Water/ sewer and trash included!



