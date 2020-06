Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

A nicely updated condo with no steps in the 55+ area of Oaks North in Rancho Bernardo. Amenities include a newer kitchen with granite counters, newer sink & faucet, newer dishwasher and range, newer flooring & lighting throughout, newer bathroom vanity, sink, faucet fixtures and shower doors.

The Oaks North Center has many recreational activities. A carport with a storage room. Water & basic cable is included in monthly HOA fee. Front & back patios