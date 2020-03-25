17440 Plaza Cerado

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Corner unit single level condo with no stairs and no neighbors above or below you! This 1455 sqft condo lives like a single family home and includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and den. Upgraded with marble counters in the kitchen and surrounding the fireplace, and high-end tile flooring throughout. Enjoy all the clubhouse amenities or relax in your private outdoor back patio with room for entertaining family and friends. 55+ community. $2250/mo includes water/trash pick up/landscaping. No pets or smoking.