Last updated December 12 2019 at 12:08 PM

17440 Plaza Cerado

17440 Plaza Cerado · No Longer Available
Location

17440 Plaza Cerado, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Corner unit single level condo with no stairs and no neighbors above or below you! This 1455 sqft condo lives like a single family home and includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and den. Upgraded with marble counters in the kitchen and surrounding the fireplace, and high-end tile flooring throughout. Enjoy all the clubhouse amenities or relax in your private outdoor back patio with room for entertaining family and friends. 55+ community. $2250/mo includes water/trash pick up/landscaping. No pets or smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17440 Plaza Cerado have any available units?
17440 Plaza Cerado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17440 Plaza Cerado have?
Some of 17440 Plaza Cerado's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17440 Plaza Cerado currently offering any rent specials?
17440 Plaza Cerado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17440 Plaza Cerado pet-friendly?
No, 17440 Plaza Cerado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17440 Plaza Cerado offer parking?
No, 17440 Plaza Cerado does not offer parking.
Does 17440 Plaza Cerado have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17440 Plaza Cerado offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17440 Plaza Cerado have a pool?
Yes, 17440 Plaza Cerado has a pool.
Does 17440 Plaza Cerado have accessible units?
No, 17440 Plaza Cerado does not have accessible units.
Does 17440 Plaza Cerado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17440 Plaza Cerado has units with dishwashers.
