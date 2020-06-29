All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1722 Rodear Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1722 Rodear Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1722 Rodear Road

1722 Rodear Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Nestor
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1722 Rodear Road, San Diego, CA 92154
Nestor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single story 4 bedroom house with attached garage and washer/dryer included! - Welcome to your next home, with modern flare! Directly off the 5 freeway and close to schools, shopping, restaurants and more.

Just inside is the beautiful slate tile flooring, high ceilings and a beautiful fire place. Your updated kitchen is equipped with all stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and a gas stove/oven. Great for entertaining, this kitchen has a large island, granite counter tops, light wood colored cabinets and space for a dining table. This home provides a great outdoor covered patio area with a ceiling fan and space for furniture.

Down the hallway, your first right is the guest bathroom containing a stylish vanity, and full size tub/shower. All four bedrooms have carpeted flooring and spacious mirrored closets! The master bedroom features a customized accent wall, private doors leading to the backyard and a very large master bathroom. The bathroom includes a vanity with extensive countertop space and a luxurious shower.

-Renters insurance required
-Utilities not included
-We will accept 1 cat or 1 dog (40 lbs or less)

Do not wait to call this home yours! Apply online now

(RLNE4649942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 Rodear Road have any available units?
1722 Rodear Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 Rodear Road have?
Some of 1722 Rodear Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 Rodear Road currently offering any rent specials?
1722 Rodear Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 Rodear Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1722 Rodear Road is pet friendly.
Does 1722 Rodear Road offer parking?
Yes, 1722 Rodear Road offers parking.
Does 1722 Rodear Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1722 Rodear Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 Rodear Road have a pool?
No, 1722 Rodear Road does not have a pool.
Does 1722 Rodear Road have accessible units?
No, 1722 Rodear Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 Rodear Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1722 Rodear Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Elan Coco Palms
4975 Del Monte Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University