1722 Rodear Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Single story 4 bedroom house with attached garage and washer/dryer included! - Welcome to your next home, with modern flare! Directly off the 5 freeway and close to schools, shopping, restaurants and more.



Just inside is the beautiful slate tile flooring, high ceilings and a beautiful fire place. Your updated kitchen is equipped with all stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and a gas stove/oven. Great for entertaining, this kitchen has a large island, granite counter tops, light wood colored cabinets and space for a dining table. This home provides a great outdoor covered patio area with a ceiling fan and space for furniture.



Down the hallway, your first right is the guest bathroom containing a stylish vanity, and full size tub/shower. All four bedrooms have carpeted flooring and spacious mirrored closets! The master bedroom features a customized accent wall, private doors leading to the backyard and a very large master bathroom. The bathroom includes a vanity with extensive countertop space and a luxurious shower.



-Renters insurance required

-Utilities not included

-We will accept 1 cat or 1 dog (40 lbs or less)



