1662 Paseo Aurora

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

1193 sq. ft. town-home with 3 beds/ 2 baths available in the Aurora Community. Beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout the home. Spacious living and dining room area that opens up to the kitchen. Newer cabinetry in kitchen with appliances that include; refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Separate laundry room with a washer/dryer and access to the one car attached garage. Master bedroom with a walk in closet. Master bath with double sink vanity and separate room for the tub/shower and toilet. Full bathroom with tub/shower combination. Must see!!



DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

