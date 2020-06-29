All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1662 Paseo Aurora.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1662 Paseo Aurora
Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:40 PM

1662 Paseo Aurora

1662 Paseo Aurora · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Ocean Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1662 Paseo Aurora, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1193 sq. ft. town-home with 3 beds/ 2 baths available in the Aurora Community. Beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout the home. Spacious living and dining room area that opens up to the kitchen. Newer cabinetry in kitchen with appliances that include; refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Separate laundry room with a washer/dryer and access to the one car attached garage. Master bedroom with a walk in closet. Master bath with double sink vanity and separate room for the tub/shower and toilet. Full bathroom with tub/shower combination. Must see!!

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1662 Paseo Aurora have any available units?
1662 Paseo Aurora doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1662 Paseo Aurora have?
Some of 1662 Paseo Aurora's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1662 Paseo Aurora currently offering any rent specials?
1662 Paseo Aurora is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1662 Paseo Aurora pet-friendly?
No, 1662 Paseo Aurora is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1662 Paseo Aurora offer parking?
Yes, 1662 Paseo Aurora offers parking.
Does 1662 Paseo Aurora have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1662 Paseo Aurora offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1662 Paseo Aurora have a pool?
No, 1662 Paseo Aurora does not have a pool.
Does 1662 Paseo Aurora have accessible units?
No, 1662 Paseo Aurora does not have accessible units.
Does 1662 Paseo Aurora have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1662 Paseo Aurora has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University