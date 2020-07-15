All apartments in San Diego
1661 Bayview Heights Drive #18

1661 Bayview Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1661 Bayview Heights Drive, San Diego, CA 92105
Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
San Diego- Beautifully remodeled 2BR/1BA condo in Oak Park - Second floor condo in the Oak Park neighborhood of San Diego. This unit has been beautifully remodeled with wood-look laminate flooring and tile (no carpet). The over-sized kitchen features granite counter-tops and tons of cabinets for storage. Appliances are all stainless-steel and include refrigerator, electric oven/range, dishwasher and microwave. Both bedrooms are good-sized and one offers a walk-in closet. The bathroom features and over-sized vanity with slate counters and a vessel sink. There is a wall A/C unit in living room. The complex is gated and unit comes with 1 assigned parking space. Coin laundry on-site. 1 small (under 25lbs) pet considered with additional deposit.

TERMS:
-12 month lease
-Owner pays for Water & Trash Service
-Tenant pays SDG&E
-1 small pet considered

Interested in this property? We show rentals 7 days a week! To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-2700. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.

Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.

***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***

DRE# 00907967

(RLNE3855599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

