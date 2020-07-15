1661 Bayview Heights Drive #18

Amenities
San Diego- Beautifully remodeled 2BR/1BA condo in Oak Park - Second floor condo in the Oak Park neighborhood of San Diego. This unit has been beautifully remodeled with wood-look laminate flooring and tile (no carpet). The over-sized kitchen features granite counter-tops and tons of cabinets for storage. Appliances are all stainless-steel and include refrigerator, electric oven/range, dishwasher and microwave. Both bedrooms are good-sized and one offers a walk-in closet. The bathroom features and over-sized vanity with slate counters and a vessel sink. There is a wall A/C unit in living room. The complex is gated and unit comes with 1 assigned parking space. Coin laundry on-site. 1 small (under 25lbs) pet considered with additional deposit.
TERMS:
-12 month lease
-Owner pays for Water & Trash Service
-Tenant pays SDG&E
-1 small pet considered
