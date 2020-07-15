1661 Bayview Heights Drive #18

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

San Diego- Beautifully remodeled 2BR/1BA condo in Oak Park - Second floor condo in the Oak Park neighborhood of San Diego. This unit has been beautifully remodeled with wood-look laminate flooring and tile (no carpet). The over-sized kitchen features granite counter-tops and tons of cabinets for storage. Appliances are all stainless-steel and include refrigerator, electric oven/range, dishwasher and microwave. Both bedrooms are good-sized and one offers a walk-in closet. The bathroom features and over-sized vanity with slate counters and a vessel sink. There is a wall A/C unit in living room. The complex is gated and unit comes with 1 assigned parking space. Coin laundry on-site. 1 small (under 25lbs) pet considered with additional deposit.



TERMS:

-12 month lease

-Owner pays for Water & Trash Service

-Tenant pays SDG&E

-1 small pet considered



Interested in this property? We show rentals 7 days a week! To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-2700. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.



Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.



***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***



DRE# 00907967



(RLNE3855599)