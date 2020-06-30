1650 8th Ave UNIT 308

Amenities
*Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath DOWNTOWN* - 2br/2b || 951 sqaure ft || $2,600/month
Gated Complex
Complex has a courtyard
Unit has a balcony
Dishwasher
Fridge
Microwave
Oven/stove
TWO Gated parking spots
Storage units
Washer/Dryer in unit
Pets - OK ($300 pet deposit)
TENANT responsible for - Tenant covers gas&elect, internet
OWNER responsible for - Water/Sewage, trash/recycling
All pretty upgraded finishes, wood and tile flooring (no carpet), stainless steel appliances
Due upon signing lease:
First months rent: $2,600
& Security Deposit: $2,600
(RLNE5410415)