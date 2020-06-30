All apartments in San Diego
1650 8th Ave UNIT 308

1650 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1650 8th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
Cortez

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
*Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath DOWNTOWN* - 2br/2b || 951 sqaure ft || $2,600/month

Gated Complex
Complex has a courtyard
Unit has a balcony

Dishwasher
Fridge
Microwave
Oven/stove
TWO Gated parking spots
Storage units
Washer/Dryer in unit
Pets - OK ($300 pet deposit)

TENANT responsible for - Tenant covers gas&elect, internet
OWNER responsible for - Water/Sewage, trash/recycling

All pretty upgraded finishes, wood and tile flooring (no carpet), stainless steel appliances

Due upon signing lease:
First months rent: $2,600
& Security Deposit: $2,600

(RLNE5410415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 8th Ave UNIT 308 have any available units?
1650 8th Ave UNIT 308 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1650 8th Ave UNIT 308 have?
Some of 1650 8th Ave UNIT 308's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 8th Ave UNIT 308 currently offering any rent specials?
1650 8th Ave UNIT 308 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 8th Ave UNIT 308 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1650 8th Ave UNIT 308 is pet friendly.
Does 1650 8th Ave UNIT 308 offer parking?
Yes, 1650 8th Ave UNIT 308 offers parking.
Does 1650 8th Ave UNIT 308 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1650 8th Ave UNIT 308 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 8th Ave UNIT 308 have a pool?
No, 1650 8th Ave UNIT 308 does not have a pool.
Does 1650 8th Ave UNIT 308 have accessible units?
No, 1650 8th Ave UNIT 308 does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 8th Ave UNIT 308 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1650 8th Ave UNIT 308 has units with dishwashers.

