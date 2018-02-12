All apartments in San Diego
16435 Bernardo Oaks Drive

16435 Bernardo Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16435 Bernardo Oaks Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Fabulously Upgraded Detached Home. 7Oaks, Rancho Bernardo. 55 +. - PRICE REDUCED!! Highly upgraded, sought after single level home in Seven Oaks - an age restricted community. Includes membership in the popular 7Oaks Community Center that offers a multitude of activities. Pool, jacuzzi, tennis courts, woodworking and craft rooms. 55 AND OVER NEIGHBORHOOD!!

This home has stunning new fencing and an indoor laundry room. Tenant to provide their own washer/dryer. Bathrooms are fully upgraded, too.

OPEN CONCEPT floor plan. Kitchen has large center island, electric range, soft closing cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counters . Laminate floors throughout. Drip system for the private yard and nice covered patio., one car attached garage, Gardener is provided.

Tenant pays all utilities and water.

To request a tour of this marvelously upgraded home, call or text Susan Miller, agent, at 858 945-2360. DRE# 00805878. (or respond via the website where you saw this ad). Chase Pacific is the only company authorized to promote this property. DRE# 00576911. Proof of tenant insurance, with the owners listed as additional insured will be required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3929661)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16435 Bernardo Oaks Drive have any available units?
16435 Bernardo Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16435 Bernardo Oaks Drive have?
Some of 16435 Bernardo Oaks Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16435 Bernardo Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16435 Bernardo Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16435 Bernardo Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16435 Bernardo Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 16435 Bernardo Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16435 Bernardo Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 16435 Bernardo Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16435 Bernardo Oaks Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16435 Bernardo Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16435 Bernardo Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 16435 Bernardo Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 16435 Bernardo Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16435 Bernardo Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16435 Bernardo Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

