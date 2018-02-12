16435 Bernardo Oaks Drive

Amenities

Fabulously Upgraded Detached Home. 7Oaks, Rancho Bernardo. 55 +. - PRICE REDUCED!! Highly upgraded, sought after single level home in Seven Oaks - an age restricted community. Includes membership in the popular 7Oaks Community Center that offers a multitude of activities. Pool, jacuzzi, tennis courts, woodworking and craft rooms. 55 AND OVER NEIGHBORHOOD!!



This home has stunning new fencing and an indoor laundry room. Tenant to provide their own washer/dryer. Bathrooms are fully upgraded, too.



OPEN CONCEPT floor plan. Kitchen has large center island, electric range, soft closing cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counters . Laminate floors throughout. Drip system for the private yard and nice covered patio., one car attached garage, Gardener is provided.



Tenant pays all utilities and water.



To request a tour of this marvelously upgraded home, call or text Susan Miller, agent, at 858 945-2360. DRE# 00805878. (or respond via the website where you saw this ad). Chase Pacific is the only company authorized to promote this property. DRE# 00576911. Proof of tenant insurance, with the owners listed as additional insured will be required.



No Pets Allowed



