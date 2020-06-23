All apartments in San Diego
Location

1627 Coolidge Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must See Recently Renovated Two Bedroom Home in Linda Vista.

Features include:
- First-floor apartment
- Bedrooms seperated by two closets for added privacy
- Beautifully upgraded kitchen with new cabinets and quartz countertops, gas range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal
- Wood/Vinyl flooring throughout
- Washer/dryer hookups
- Gas wall heat
- Ceiling fans
- Abundant closets for storage
- Newly landscaped, enclosed yard

Excellent location close to Fashion Valley and Mission Valley. Just 15-20 minutes to downtown, Ocean Beach, SDSU, Naval Base, and more.

Close walking distance Mission Heights Neighborhood Park and 711.

$1,000 deposit (on approved credit)
One year lease
Small pets considered with deposit, pet rent, and restrictions

Available Now!

Easily schedule a self-showing here: https://www.mynd.co/self-showing-request/ or contact us today to learn more.

We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!

Mynd Management
License #02014508

Working with Mynd, you get:
*A fast online application process
*A resident mobile application to request service in the home
*Electronic rental payments
*Budget-friendly renters insurance

(RLNE4565988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1627 Coolidge St have any available units?
1627 Coolidge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1627 Coolidge St have?
Some of 1627 Coolidge St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1627 Coolidge St currently offering any rent specials?
1627 Coolidge St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1627 Coolidge St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1627 Coolidge St is pet friendly.
Does 1627 Coolidge St offer parking?
No, 1627 Coolidge St does not offer parking.
Does 1627 Coolidge St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1627 Coolidge St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1627 Coolidge St have a pool?
No, 1627 Coolidge St does not have a pool.
Does 1627 Coolidge St have accessible units?
No, 1627 Coolidge St does not have accessible units.
Does 1627 Coolidge St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1627 Coolidge St has units with dishwashers.
