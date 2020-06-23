1627 Coolidge St

Amenities
Must See Recently Renovated Two Bedroom Home in Linda Vista.
Features include:
- First-floor apartment
- Bedrooms seperated by two closets for added privacy
- Beautifully upgraded kitchen with new cabinets and quartz countertops, gas range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal
- Wood/Vinyl flooring throughout
- Washer/dryer hookups
- Gas wall heat
- Ceiling fans
- Abundant closets for storage
- Newly landscaped, enclosed yard
Excellent location close to Fashion Valley and Mission Valley. Just 15-20 minutes to downtown, Ocean Beach, SDSU, Naval Base, and more.
Close walking distance Mission Heights Neighborhood Park and 711.
$1,000 deposit (on approved credit)
One year lease
Small pets considered with deposit, pet rent, and restrictions
Available Now!
Easily schedule a self-showing here: https://www.mynd.co/self-showing-request/
We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!
Mynd Management
License #02014508
Working with Mynd, you get:
*A fast online application process
*A resident mobile application to request service in the home
*Electronic rental payments
*Budget-friendly renters insurance
(RLNE4565988)