1627 Coolidge St

Must See Recently Renovated Two Bedroom Home in Linda Vista.



Features include:

- First-floor apartment

- Bedrooms seperated by two closets for added privacy

- Beautifully upgraded kitchen with new cabinets and quartz countertops, gas range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal

- Wood/Vinyl flooring throughout

- Washer/dryer hookups

- Gas wall heat

- Ceiling fans

- Abundant closets for storage

- Newly landscaped, enclosed yard



Excellent location close to Fashion Valley and Mission Valley. Just 15-20 minutes to downtown, Ocean Beach, SDSU, Naval Base, and more.



Close walking distance Mission Heights Neighborhood Park and 711.



$1,000 deposit (on approved credit)

One year lease

Small pets considered with deposit, pet rent, and restrictions



Available Now!



Easily schedule a self-showing here: https://www.mynd.co/self-showing-request/ or contact us today to learn more.



We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!



(RLNE4565988)