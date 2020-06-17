1562 Diamond Street - 1568

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This large upstairs unit comes with two bedrooms and two bathrooms lots of closet space new kitchen and floors throughout. The living room has an gas fireplace. There is onsite washer and dryer comes with two off street parking spaces and water and trash are included in the rent.