1562 Diamond Street, San Diego, CA 92109 Pacific Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This large upstairs unit comes with two bedrooms and two bathrooms lots of closet space new kitchen and floors throughout. The living room has an gas fireplace. There is onsite washer and dryer comes with two off street parking spaces and water and trash are included in the rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1562 Diamond Street - 1568 have any available units?
1562 Diamond Street - 1568 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1562 Diamond Street - 1568 have?
Some of 1562 Diamond Street - 1568's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1562 Diamond Street - 1568 currently offering any rent specials?
1562 Diamond Street - 1568 is not currently offering any rent specials.