Last updated April 24 2019

1561 Regulus Street

1561 Regulus Street · No Longer Available
Location

1561 Regulus Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
COMING SOON: 3 bedroom 2 bath house for rent in Mission Heights! - COMING SOON: Lovely home in Mission Heights, front yard and backyard w/ a view, washer and dryer, fireplace, stove, refrigerator, a/c, new flooring and paint, upgraded kitchen and baths, and 1 car garage + Gardener!

Pets Okay w/ Pet Deposit.

Available 04.15.2019 to rent for a 1 year lease!

Rent: $2,650
Deposit: $2,500
Application Fee: $40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2426844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1561 Regulus Street have any available units?
1561 Regulus Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1561 Regulus Street have?
Some of 1561 Regulus Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1561 Regulus Street currently offering any rent specials?
1561 Regulus Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1561 Regulus Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1561 Regulus Street is pet friendly.
Does 1561 Regulus Street offer parking?
Yes, 1561 Regulus Street offers parking.
Does 1561 Regulus Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1561 Regulus Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1561 Regulus Street have a pool?
No, 1561 Regulus Street does not have a pool.
Does 1561 Regulus Street have accessible units?
No, 1561 Regulus Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1561 Regulus Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1561 Regulus Street does not have units with dishwashers.
