2nd Ave Lofts & Studios:Adjacent to CalWestern Law School. Large studio apartment approx. 500 sq. ft., with a full size kitchen. wood flooring in the living room and back room, also concrete on the kitchen and bathroom and a balcony off the bedroom. pets welcome w/deposit and rent. Security Gate w/intercom. Onsite manager. Rent includes; Water, Trash, Sewer. Complementary WiFi available. Gated Garage Parking Available for a fee $200/month