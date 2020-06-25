All apartments in San Diego
1506 Klauber Ave
Last updated July 19 2019 at 8:54 AM

1506 Klauber Ave

1506 Klauber Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1506 Klauber Avenue, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bed, 1 bath home is ready for its next occupants. Nicely updated with wood-like laminate flooring throughout the living area and bedrooms, with tile in the kitchen and bathroom. Large living and dining rooms. Kitchen boasts tile counters and some appliances included (fridge, stove/oven). For your convenience, there are ceiling fans throughout the house and a laundry room that offers electric W/D hookups. On the exterior, youll find a large, fenced yard, perfect for pets, and a carport with off-street parking. Dont miss out on this wonderful opportunity, give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 Klauber Ave have any available units?
1506 Klauber Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1506 Klauber Ave have?
Some of 1506 Klauber Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 Klauber Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1506 Klauber Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 Klauber Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1506 Klauber Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1506 Klauber Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1506 Klauber Ave offers parking.
Does 1506 Klauber Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 Klauber Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 Klauber Ave have a pool?
No, 1506 Klauber Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1506 Klauber Ave have accessible units?
No, 1506 Klauber Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 Klauber Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 Klauber Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
