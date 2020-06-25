1506 Klauber Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2 bed, 1 bath home is ready for its next occupants. Nicely updated with wood-like laminate flooring throughout the living area and bedrooms, with tile in the kitchen and bathroom. Large living and dining rooms. Kitchen boasts tile counters and some appliances included (fridge, stove/oven). For your convenience, there are ceiling fans throughout the house and a laundry room that offers electric W/D hookups. On the exterior, youll find a large, fenced yard, perfect for pets, and a carport with off-street parking. Dont miss out on this wonderful opportunity, give us a call today!