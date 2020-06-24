1505 Fern Street

Amenities

EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY to live in the Heart of South Park! JUST LISTED and AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN 6/6/2019. Although this home is currently occupied, we have arranged an Open House to provide an opportunity for you to view & PRE-LEASE this property as we don’t anticipate this one will last long!!!! Check out the photos (photos of actual home), additional features below and contact me today to sign up for our scheduled open house!

PROPERTY ADDRESS

1505 Fern St.

San Diego, CA 92102



Available: 6/6/2019

This is a very unique opportunity to live in a house in an impeccable location! This house is located right on the corner of Beech St. and Fern St. in the heart of downtown South Park. * This is a part of a house on a corner lot with just 3 units (House includes 2 other units with separate entrances). This historic neighborhood is just between North Park and Golden Hill, just east of Balboa Park and northeast of Downtown SD. Very walkable community with an eclectic mix of independent boutiques, farm-to- table restaurants and craft beer taverns. You’re literally across the street from Buena Forchetta, Hamilton’s Tavern, Kindred, yoga studios, and so much that South park has to offer! Get ready to explore the charm in the heart of the city!



The home itself is newly remodeled with high-end finishes. Includes Air Conditioning, Quartz

counter tops, gas range/oven, stainless steel appliances, waterfall shower, a HUGE shared

backyard w/a private deck dedicated to this unit, 1 garage, W/D inside, and much more!

Very rare availability in an unbeatable location so contact me right away!

HOME DETAILS:



* 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathrooms |1,479 sq.ft

* This is a part of a house on a corner lot with just 3 units (House includes 2 other units with separate entrances)

* Address: 1505 Fern St, San Diego, CA 92102

* Rent: $3,495

* Deposit: $3,495 (only $500 to reserve that goes towards the regular deposit)

* Pets: DOG FRIENDLY (small & medium dogs). $400 pet deposit. Sorry, no cats

* Parking: 1 Private Detached Garage included and plenty of street parking (residential neighborhood)

* Utilities: Resident pays for water, gas/electric. Owner pays landscaping and trash

* Available Date: 6/6/2019

* Lease Terms: 1 Year Lease



HOME FEATURES:

* Fully Equipped and remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances including: Refrigerator, GAS Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher

* Washer/Dryer INSIDE the home

* Quartz Counter Tops

* Air Conditioning: High end split system with air handlers in every room allowing you to adjust the temperature in each room to your liking!

* Custom Closet

* Luxury Woodstyle flooring

* High-end custom tile in the bathroom with a WATERFALL SHOWER!

* Garage (secured) space w/automatic garage door openers

* HUGE Shared (with the other 2 units in the house) backyard with a deck dedicated to this unit



THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

* Quaint, tree-lined town

* Historic Neighborhood w/over 70 Independently Owned & Unique small businesses

* Quarterly fun filled Walkabout Events that showcase all the unique and independent businesses within South Park. Check out more information here: http://www.southparksd.com/walkabout.html

* Check out the Restaurants, Cafes and Taverns: http://www.southparksd.com/eat-- drink.html

* Check out some of the Boutiques & Shopping in town: http://www.southparksd.com/shopping.html

* Just between North Park and Golden Hill

* Blocks away from Balboa Park

* 5 minutes from Downtown, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Gaslamp, Horton Plaza, SD Zoo, etc…

* Less than 10 minutes from the beaches!

* Central location that is close to 94, 805, 5, 15, 163 freeways

* Buena Forchetta and Kindred are visible from the house! Right across the street!

* Check out more about South Park @ http://www.southparksd.com/



