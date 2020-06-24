All apartments in San Diego
1505 Fern Street

1505 Fern Street · No Longer Available
Location

1505 Fern Street, San Diego, CA 92102
South Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY to live in the Heart of South Park! JUST LISTED and AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN 6/6/2019. Although this home is currently occupied, we have arranged an Open House to provide an opportunity for you to view & PRE-LEASE this property as we don’t anticipate this one will last long!!!! Check out the photos (photos of actual home), additional features below and contact me today to sign up for our scheduled open house!
____________________________
CALL OR TEXT Irina at 619-535-8112 for more info or questions (Text preferred QUICKER RESPONSE)
____________________________
HOW TO VIEW:

OPEN HOUSE: WED 5/29/19 3:00 PM-4:30 PM ***Copy this link to your browser to SCHEDULE AN APPT FOR OUR UPCOMING OPEN HOUSE: https://secure.rently.com/properties/895812

*Please do not disturb the current tenant
____________________________
PROPERTY ADDRESS
1505 Fern St.
San Diego, CA 92102

Available: 6/6/2019
____________________________
This is a very unique opportunity to live in a house in an impeccable location! This house is located right on the corner of Beech St. and Fern St. in the heart of downtown South Park. * This is a part of a house on a corner lot with just 3 units (House includes 2 other units with separate entrances). This historic neighborhood is just between North Park and Golden Hill, just east of Balboa Park and northeast of Downtown SD. Very walkable community with an eclectic mix of independent boutiques, farm-to- table restaurants and craft beer taverns. You’re literally across the street from Buena Forchetta, Hamilton’s Tavern, Kindred, yoga studios, and so much that South park has to offer! Get ready to explore the charm in the heart of the city!

The home itself is newly remodeled with high-end finishes. Includes Air Conditioning, Quartz
counter tops, gas range/oven, stainless steel appliances, waterfall shower, a HUGE shared
backyard w/a private deck dedicated to this unit, 1 garage, W/D inside, and much more!
Very rare availability in an unbeatable location so contact me right away!
____________________________
HOME DETAILS:

* 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathrooms |1,479 sq.ft
* This is a part of a house on a corner lot with just 3 units (House includes 2 other units with separate entrances)
* Address: 1505 Fern St, San Diego, CA 92102
* Rent: $3,495
* Deposit: $3,495 (only $500 to reserve that goes towards the regular deposit)
* Pets: DOG FRIENDLY (small & medium dogs). $400 pet deposit. Sorry, no cats
* Parking: 1 Private Detached Garage included and plenty of street parking (residential neighborhood)
* Utilities: Resident pays for water, gas/electric. Owner pays landscaping and trash
* Available Date: 6/6/2019
* Lease Terms: 1 Year Lease

HOME FEATURES:
* Fully Equipped and remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances including: Refrigerator, GAS Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
* Washer/Dryer INSIDE the home
* Quartz Counter Tops
* Air Conditioning: High end split system with air handlers in every room allowing you to adjust the temperature in each room to your liking!
* Custom Closet
* Luxury Woodstyle flooring
* High-end custom tile in the bathroom with a WATERFALL SHOWER!
* Garage (secured) space w/automatic garage door openers
* HUGE Shared (with the other 2 units in the house) backyard with a deck dedicated to this unit

THE NEIGHBORHOOD:
* Quaint, tree-lined town
* Historic Neighborhood w/over 70 Independently Owned & Unique small businesses
* Quarterly fun filled Walkabout Events that showcase all the unique and independent businesses within South Park. Check out more information here: http://www.southparksd.com/walkabout.html
* Check out the Restaurants, Cafes and Taverns: http://www.southparksd.com/eat-- drink.html
* Check out some of the Boutiques & Shopping in town: http://www.southparksd.com/shopping.html
* Just between North Park and Golden Hill
* Blocks away from Balboa Park
* 5 minutes from Downtown, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Gaslamp, Horton Plaza, SD Zoo, etc…
* Less than 10 minutes from the beaches!
* Central location that is close to 94, 805, 5, 15, 163 freeways
* Buena Forchetta and Kindred are visible from the house! Right across the street!
* Check out more about South Park @ http://www.southparksd.com/

Keywords: south park, Fern street, Beech street, farmers market, walkabout, pershing, golf, unversity, broadway, condo, downtown, golden hill, hillcrest, north park, mission hills,, urban, downtown, balboa park, walkable, university heights, park, walk, trails, old town, 92101, 92102, 92103, 92104, 92106, 92107, 92108, 92109, 92110, 92115, 92116, 92117, 92118

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,495, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,495, Available 6/6/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Fern Street have any available units?
1505 Fern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 Fern Street have?
Some of 1505 Fern Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Fern Street currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Fern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Fern Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1505 Fern Street is pet friendly.
Does 1505 Fern Street offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Fern Street offers parking.
Does 1505 Fern Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1505 Fern Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Fern Street have a pool?
No, 1505 Fern Street does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Fern Street have accessible units?
No, 1505 Fern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Fern Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 Fern Street has units with dishwashers.
