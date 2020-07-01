All apartments in San Diego
14924 Avenida Venusto
Last updated March 26 2020 at 4:56 AM

14924 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
sauna
tennis court
Located in the desirable Carmel Trails complex. This lovely ground-level 1BR/1BA home enjoys a park-like setting & is close to all of the community amenities. Updated kitchen w/ granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances & New wood flooring. Spacious living room, natural light, 1 parking w/ plenty of open spaces close to the unit. Covered outdoor patio, central A/C, Full size washer/dryer; community Sauna/pool/gym/Tennis & more. Close to shopping, I-15 and 56 Frws. Water included:-)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14924 Avenida Venusto have any available units?
14924 Avenida Venusto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14924 Avenida Venusto have?
Some of 14924 Avenida Venusto's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14924 Avenida Venusto currently offering any rent specials?
14924 Avenida Venusto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14924 Avenida Venusto pet-friendly?
No, 14924 Avenida Venusto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 14924 Avenida Venusto offer parking?
Yes, 14924 Avenida Venusto offers parking.
Does 14924 Avenida Venusto have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14924 Avenida Venusto offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14924 Avenida Venusto have a pool?
Yes, 14924 Avenida Venusto has a pool.
Does 14924 Avenida Venusto have accessible units?
No, 14924 Avenida Venusto does not have accessible units.
Does 14924 Avenida Venusto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14924 Avenida Venusto has units with dishwashers.

