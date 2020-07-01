14924 Avenida Venusto

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool sauna tennis court

Located in the desirable Carmel Trails complex. This lovely ground-level 1BR/1BA home enjoys a park-like setting & is close to all of the community amenities. Updated kitchen w/ granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances & New wood flooring. Spacious living room, natural light, 1 parking w/ plenty of open spaces close to the unit. Covered outdoor patio, central A/C, Full size washer/dryer; community Sauna/pool/gym/Tennis & more. Close to shopping, I-15 and 56 Frws. Water included:-)