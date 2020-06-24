1439 Torrey Prines Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Great location...walk to La Jolla Village & Cove! Split-levels home has just undergone a complete remodel with designer flooring, top of the line appliances, custom cabinetry, upgraded windows and so much more! Entry level features kitchen with granite counters, Viking appliances, eat-in & bar area. Entry level master bedroom has rich wood flooring & doors out to a private backyard. Master bathroom features dual sinks, tub and a relaxing rainfall shower. Amazing rooftop deck with 180 views. Rare st pkg.