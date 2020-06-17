All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:51 PM

1431 Pacific Highway Unit 202

1431 Pacific Highway · No Longer Available
Location

1431 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA 92101
Harborview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Updated Condo Steps from Waterfront Park!! - This updated 1 bedroom gated condo comes furnished with living room seating, television with stand, kitchen island with seating, patio furnishings and shelving. Patio faces community courtyard. Stainless kitchen appliances include dishwasher, stove/oven, fridge and built in microwave. Unit also comes equipped with a stack-able washer and dryer for tenant convenience. Tile throughout kitchen and bathroom. Carpeted living room and bedroom.This quite complex features a community pool, spa, fitness center, roof top lounge and 1 assigned parking space. Small pets will be considered.

DRE01197438

(RLNE5095554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 Pacific Highway Unit 202 have any available units?
1431 Pacific Highway Unit 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 Pacific Highway Unit 202 have?
Some of 1431 Pacific Highway Unit 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 Pacific Highway Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
1431 Pacific Highway Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 Pacific Highway Unit 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1431 Pacific Highway Unit 202 is pet friendly.
Does 1431 Pacific Highway Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 1431 Pacific Highway Unit 202 offers parking.
Does 1431 Pacific Highway Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1431 Pacific Highway Unit 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 Pacific Highway Unit 202 have a pool?
Yes, 1431 Pacific Highway Unit 202 has a pool.
Does 1431 Pacific Highway Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 1431 Pacific Highway Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 Pacific Highway Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1431 Pacific Highway Unit 202 has units with dishwashers.
