harborview
344 Apartments for rent in Harborview, San Diego, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,175
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,580
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,590
1182 sqft
Luxury community with complimentary WiFi, charging stations, coffee bar and fob entry access. Apartments are spacious and feature high-end fixtures. Located just two blocks from the waterfront park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
9 Units Available
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,131
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of Little Italy. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community features hot tub and pool, elevator, bike storage, parking and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,615
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,735
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,115
1329 sqft
Between San Diego’s beaches and parks and urban comforts, lies Valentina, a luxury apartment residence. This is where you unwind from dusk to dawn. Welcome to the world of Valentina. Four Weeks Free on All Apartment Homes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1431 Pacific Highway #618
1431 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Little Italy Pacific Hwy 1Brdrm Condo, Breeza - Breeza is in the ideal location. A block from the bay and a couple of blocks from the great food of Little Italy. The area is called Millionaire's Row and lined with upscale condos.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2155 Kettner Blvd
2155 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,615
1374 sqft
Urban lifestyle meets waterfront view! Unit 516 is a spacious penthouse with an incredible wrap around patio - your ultimate entertaining space! Southwestern exposure on your deck and views of sunsets over the water.
Results within 1 mile of Harborview
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
37 Units Available
The Rey
801 A St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,633
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
967 sqft
Close to the theater, symphony, and the House of Blues in Downtown San Diego. Spectacular city views through floor-to-ceiling windows. On-site dog walk and a rooftop deck.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,878
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
886 sqft
Stylish apartment building in San Diego's Harborview neighborhood, within walking distance of San Diego Bay. One-bedroom units with granite counters, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. One underground parking space included in lease. 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
11 Units Available
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,829
832 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located close to the Trolley in the Financial District with access to I-5, 163 and I-94. Huge loft apartments with high ceilings, giant windows, W/D in unit and private balconies in some apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
21 Units Available
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,595
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1034 sqft
Vibrant apartments with hardwood floors, huge closets and recent renovations. Community features a basketball court, tennis court, trash valet, parking, pool and media room. Located close to freeways 5, 94 and 163.
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
27 Units Available
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,013
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,202
976 sqft
Located downtown San Diego, these high-rise apartments offer modern interiors with panoramic views. Residents love the open kitchen layout, wood cabinetry and high-end features. The community's rooftop terrace includes an outdoor fireplace for entertaining.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
16 Units Available
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1160 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments in north San Diego, with great transport links to Downtown and the Gaslamp Quarter. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and hot tub.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Current
1551 Union St, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,373
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,570
1430 sqft
This property features recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. It's situated between Little Italy and Cortez Hill. There's a concierge, media room, pool and gym all on site.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,171
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,553
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community with fantastic skyline views. Unique floor plans with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Onsite fire pit hot tub, lobby and courtyard. Pet-friendly. Near I-5.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,167
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,531
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,462
1066 sqft
Luxury units include granite counters, garbage disposal and laundry. Community features pool, yoga, clubhouse and car charging. Great location for commuters, minutes from I-5 and North Harbor Drive.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
13 Units Available
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,421
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, downtown apartments in historic neighborhood near the bay. Within walking distance to the San Diego Trolley line, PetCo Park and the Gaslamp district. Features include rooftop sundecks, Jacuzzi and swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
3 Units Available
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1089 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Elan Luxo II in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
38 Units Available
Luma
1440 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,343
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,845
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,791
1224 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Private Tours by Appointment 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Experience a life lived well at Luma.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
144 Units Available
4th and J
372 4th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,706
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1083 sqft
Welcome to 4th + J, a destination for chic living in San Diego, CA. We’ve created an eclectic brand-new community meant for productive days, free-spirited nights, and discovering all your city has to offer.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
4 Units Available
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1045 sqft
Just minutes from San Diego Bay, Little Italy and Balboa Park. These spacious apartments feature nice updates including custom cabinetry and white quartz countertops. A pet-friendly, gated community.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Short drive to Downtown San Diego, the zoo and SeaWorld. Private balconies in upstairs units with private backyards on the ground floor. Pool and sundeck area. Updated appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1240 India St 1112
1240 India Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1051 sqft
1240 India St 1112 Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous Unit in Little Italy - UNFURNISHED or FURNISHED ***Monthly income of at least $7900.00 per month.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
550 FRONT ST 607
550 Front Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*Downt. San Diego Luxury Hi-Rise Livng. Gor. VIEWS - Property Id: 294247 *The Pinnacle is a luxury hi-rise including one of the best LOCATIONS in town because of the Elegance & Quality of the Units.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,750
749 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Upgraded Loft Ready for Move-In in the Heart of the Gaslamp! - Recently updated loft in the heart of the Gaslamp! *Spacious floor plan *New wood flooring *Central A/C *Granite countertops *Stackable washer/dryer *Stainless steel
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
521 Front St
521 Front Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1633 sqft
521 Front St Available 08/01/20 Rarely available upgraded townhome loft in Marina District - Townhome unit located in the Marina district. Tri-level floor plan with 2 beds + loft with 2.5 baths.
