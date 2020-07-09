All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1431 Pacific Highway #618.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1431 Pacific Highway #618
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1431 Pacific Highway #618

1431 Pacific Highway · (858) 565-6420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Harborview
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1431 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA 92101
Harborview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1431 Pacific Highway #618 · Avail. now

$2,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Little Italy Pacific Hwy 1Brdrm Condo, Breeza - Breeza is in the ideal location. A block from the bay and a couple of blocks from the great food of Little Italy. The area is called Millionaire's Row and lined with upscale condos. This is an opportunity to live in the best location for a very fair price! The common grounds of Breeza won for best in downtown, very tropical with pool, spa, fitness, clubhouse... plus a Rooftop view deck that is Great!
The condos are only a couple of years old. Light granite countertops, 615 sq ft, 1bd 1bath, AC, washer dryer, nice sized balcony! New paint and flooring.
Includes gated parking space underground.
Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com
Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008
Scott@WeRentSD.com
BRE#01836754

(RLNE2779764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 Pacific Highway #618 have any available units?
1431 Pacific Highway #618 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 Pacific Highway #618 have?
Some of 1431 Pacific Highway #618's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 Pacific Highway #618 currently offering any rent specials?
1431 Pacific Highway #618 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 Pacific Highway #618 pet-friendly?
No, 1431 Pacific Highway #618 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1431 Pacific Highway #618 offer parking?
Yes, 1431 Pacific Highway #618 offers parking.
Does 1431 Pacific Highway #618 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1431 Pacific Highway #618 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 Pacific Highway #618 have a pool?
Yes, 1431 Pacific Highway #618 has a pool.
Does 1431 Pacific Highway #618 have accessible units?
No, 1431 Pacific Highway #618 does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 Pacific Highway #618 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1431 Pacific Highway #618 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1431 Pacific Highway #618?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity