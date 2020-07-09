1431 Pacific Highway #618

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub

Little Italy Pacific Hwy 1Brdrm Condo, Breeza - Breeza is in the ideal location. A block from the bay and a couple of blocks from the great food of Little Italy. The area is called Millionaire's Row and lined with upscale condos. This is an opportunity to live in the best location for a very fair price! The common grounds of Breeza won for best in downtown, very tropical with pool, spa, fitness, clubhouse... plus a Rooftop view deck that is Great!

The condos are only a couple of years old. Light granite countertops, 615 sq ft, 1bd 1bath, AC, washer dryer, nice sized balcony! New paint and flooring.

Includes gated parking space underground.

Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com

Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008

Scott@WeRentSD.com

BRE#01836754



