San Diego, CA
14286 DALHOUSIE ROAD
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

14286 DALHOUSIE ROAD

14286 Dalhousie Road · No Longer Available
Location

14286 Dalhousie Road, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious Rancho Penasquitos House For Rent - Wonderful two story single family property with ocean and sweeping views. This centrally located property is walking distance to Poway district elementary, middle and high schools. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, fireplace, family, living and laundry rooms plus rear patio with nice size yard. The home has over 2,300 square feet of usable living space. Property has recent upgrades of new carpet, flooring and painting throughout. So much great value, contact Rancho Mesa Properties today! (858) 576-2176

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2442539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14286 DALHOUSIE ROAD have any available units?
14286 DALHOUSIE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14286 DALHOUSIE ROAD have?
Some of 14286 DALHOUSIE ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14286 DALHOUSIE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
14286 DALHOUSIE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14286 DALHOUSIE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 14286 DALHOUSIE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 14286 DALHOUSIE ROAD offer parking?
No, 14286 DALHOUSIE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 14286 DALHOUSIE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14286 DALHOUSIE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14286 DALHOUSIE ROAD have a pool?
No, 14286 DALHOUSIE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 14286 DALHOUSIE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 14286 DALHOUSIE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 14286 DALHOUSIE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 14286 DALHOUSIE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.

