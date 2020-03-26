14286 DALHOUSIE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious Rancho Penasquitos House For Rent - Wonderful two story single family property with ocean and sweeping views. This centrally located property is walking distance to Poway district elementary, middle and high schools. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, fireplace, family, living and laundry rooms plus rear patio with nice size yard. The home has over 2,300 square feet of usable living space. Property has recent upgrades of new carpet, flooring and painting throughout. So much great value, contact Rancho Mesa Properties today! (858) 576-2176



No Pets Allowed



