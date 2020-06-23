All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14080 Roselle Street

14080 Roselle Street · No Longer Available
Location

14080 Roselle Street, San Diego, CA 92121
Sorrento Valley

Amenities

dogs allowed
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
New Listing The Cottage is truly a home away from home. Oceanside offers temperate climate, ocean breezes even in the Summer and many picnic days even in
Winter. You will wake up to birds chirping and the sunrise if you are an early riser. Experience spectacular sunsets at dusk. Includes fast internet, cable and
a completely equipped kitchen. Check out the huge 65&quot; smart TV in the living room. The sliding doors lead straight out to your private, gated front yard.
Enjoy our rose garden and lovely view from the garden. The bedroom features a memory foam mattress on your Italian Queen size bed designed for total comfort.

This apartment includes A parking spot in the driveway right next door to your apartment. Everything is provided for you just bring your suitcase.
Weekly
maintenance cleaning service available.
Small well trained dogs will be considered.

Convenient commute:
SCRIPPS Coastal Medical
Tri City Medical Center
Childrens Primary Care Medical Group Sanford
Rady Childrens Specialist
Palomar Hospital

CA State University San Marcos
University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences
University of San Diego
UCSD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14080 Roselle Street have any available units?
14080 Roselle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 14080 Roselle Street currently offering any rent specials?
14080 Roselle Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14080 Roselle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14080 Roselle Street is pet friendly.
Does 14080 Roselle Street offer parking?
Yes, 14080 Roselle Street does offer parking.
Does 14080 Roselle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14080 Roselle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14080 Roselle Street have a pool?
No, 14080 Roselle Street does not have a pool.
Does 14080 Roselle Street have accessible units?
No, 14080 Roselle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14080 Roselle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14080 Roselle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14080 Roselle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14080 Roselle Street does not have units with air conditioning.
