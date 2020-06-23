14080 Roselle Street

Amenities

New Listing The Cottage is truly a home away from home. Oceanside offers temperate climate, ocean breezes even in the Summer and many picnic days even in

Winter. You will wake up to birds chirping and the sunrise if you are an early riser. Experience spectacular sunsets at dusk. Includes fast internet, cable and

a completely equipped kitchen. Check out the huge 65" smart TV in the living room. The sliding doors lead straight out to your private, gated front yard.

Enjoy our rose garden and lovely view from the garden. The bedroom features a memory foam mattress on your Italian Queen size bed designed for total comfort.



This apartment includes A parking spot in the driveway right next door to your apartment. Everything is provided for you just bring your suitcase.

Weekly

maintenance cleaning service available.

Small well trained dogs will be considered.



Convenient commute:

SCRIPPS Coastal Medical

Tri City Medical Center

Childrens Primary Care Medical Group Sanford

Rady Childrens Specialist

Palomar Hospital



CA State University San Marcos

University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences

University of San Diego

UCSD