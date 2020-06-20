Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

1404 FRANKFORT ST. Available 02/01/19 Live in Bay Park! Beautiful Bay Park Home w/ Views. - Phenomenal San Diego home with easy access to Bay Park amenities and dining. This renovated home is nothing short of outstanding. Home features 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, gorgeous wood flooring, gourmet kitchen, 3 fireplaces, and so much more! Backyard is entertainers dream with the spacious covered patio, enclosed fireplace, custom wet bar, fire pit, spa, and all overlooking beautiful Mission Bay. Lush landscaping surrounds the property for a private retreat like feeling. Truly a one of a kind rental! This home will not last long so go to www.RentTheHome.com to review rental criteria and submit your application today!



Be advised:

Home can be rented furnished or unfurnished.

2 pets permitted, cats and/or dogs

No smoking permitted.

Utilities included: Trash Service

Landscaping provided



Available February 1, 2019

Rent: $4,395.00

Deposit: Furnished $8790.00, Unfurnished $4,400.00



For inquires please call (858) 274-3500 x102 or email Rentals@ShoreManagement.com



We strongly suggest you review the rental criteria and submit an application at www.RentTheHome.com. Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate application.



Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. CalBRE #01272492



(RLNE4592220)