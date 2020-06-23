All apartments in San Diego
1404 FRANKFORT ST.

1404 Frankfort Street · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Frankfort Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
1404 FRANKFORT ST. Available 02/01/19 Live in Bay Park! Beautiful Bay Park Home w/ Views. - Phenomenal San Diego home with easy access to Bay Park amenities and dining. This renovated home is nothing short of outstanding. Home features 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, gorgeous wood flooring, gourmet kitchen, 3 fireplaces, and so much more! Backyard is entertainers dream with the spacious covered patio, enclosed fireplace, custom wet bar, fire pit, spa, and all overlooking beautiful Mission Bay. Lush landscaping surrounds the property for a private retreat like feeling. Truly a one of a kind rental! This home will not last long so go to www.RentTheHome.com to review rental criteria and submit your application today!

Be advised:
Home can be rented furnished or unfurnished.
2 pets permitted, cats and/or dogs
No smoking permitted.
Utilities included: Trash Service
Landscaping provided

Available February 1, 2019
Rent: $4,395.00
Deposit: Furnished $8790.00, Unfurnished $4,400.00

For inquires please call (858) 274-3500 x102 or email Rentals@ShoreManagement.com

We strongly suggest you review the rental criteria and submit an application at www.RentTheHome.com. Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate application.

Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. CalBRE #01272492

(RLNE4592220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 FRANKFORT ST. have any available units?
1404 FRANKFORT ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 FRANKFORT ST. have?
Some of 1404 FRANKFORT ST.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 FRANKFORT ST. currently offering any rent specials?
1404 FRANKFORT ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 FRANKFORT ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 FRANKFORT ST. is pet friendly.
Does 1404 FRANKFORT ST. offer parking?
No, 1404 FRANKFORT ST. does not offer parking.
Does 1404 FRANKFORT ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 FRANKFORT ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 FRANKFORT ST. have a pool?
No, 1404 FRANKFORT ST. does not have a pool.
Does 1404 FRANKFORT ST. have accessible units?
No, 1404 FRANKFORT ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 FRANKFORT ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 FRANKFORT ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
