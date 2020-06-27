All apartments in San Diego
13880 Stoney Gate Pl

13880 Stoney Gate Place
Location

13880 Stoney Gate Place, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

**OPEN HOUSE Saturday, AUG 10: 2pm -2:30pm in Carmel Mountain Ranch*** - Easy access to 56 and 15 freeways this property is in walking distance to Shoal Creek Elementary. Spacious floor plan with tile floors in entry, family room and kitchen. Master suite is generously sized with extra "retreat" that would work well for an office or nursery area. Carmel Mountain Ranch is convenient to all: endless choices for restaurants, shopping and recreation. Schools: Shoal Creek, Meadowbrook Middle and Rancho Bernardo High.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE2250054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

