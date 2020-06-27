Amenities

Spacious Home in Desirable Area of Carmel Mountain Ranch - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting

https://showmojo.com/l/16513ba07f/13620-essence-road-san-diego-ca-92128?iframe

Or call 858-239-0600



Move in ready 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2-story home with 2-car attached garage and approximately 1831 sq. ft available now! This home has many upgrades and features including large living room area and separate dining room, great room concept with family room and kitchen, quiet private back yard and patio area that is perfect for entertaining. This home has other impressive features such as all major stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and full sized washer dryer included in the separate laundry room, air conditioning, whole house fan, gas fire place in family room, lots of cabinets and counter space in kitchen, separate casual eating area, and lots of windows making it light and bright. All 4 bedrooms are located on second floor as well as expansive master bath area with huge walk-in closet! This beautiful home is part of the coveted Poway Unified School District with award winning schools nearby. Regular landscape maintenance is included in the rent. This stunning home is near upscale shopping, parks, and many wonderful amenities within walking distance. Close to the 56 and the 15 for an easy commute and just minutes 20 minutes from area beaches. Small pets considered and no smoking, please.



If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties, visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com



San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent representing the owner of this home. Call San Diego Residential Property Management to get additional information: 858-485-6565



Cal-DRE# 01859951



(RLNE4995800)