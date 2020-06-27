All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13620 Essence Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13620 Essence Road
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

13620 Essence Road

13620 Essence Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Mountain
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13620 Essence Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Home in Desirable Area of Carmel Mountain Ranch - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting
https://showmojo.com/l/16513ba07f/13620-essence-road-san-diego-ca-92128?iframe
Or call 858-239-0600

Move in ready 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2-story home with 2-car attached garage and approximately 1831 sq. ft available now! This home has many upgrades and features including large living room area and separate dining room, great room concept with family room and kitchen, quiet private back yard and patio area that is perfect for entertaining. This home has other impressive features such as all major stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and full sized washer dryer included in the separate laundry room, air conditioning, whole house fan, gas fire place in family room, lots of cabinets and counter space in kitchen, separate casual eating area, and lots of windows making it light and bright. All 4 bedrooms are located on second floor as well as expansive master bath area with huge walk-in closet! This beautiful home is part of the coveted Poway Unified School District with award winning schools nearby. Regular landscape maintenance is included in the rent. This stunning home is near upscale shopping, parks, and many wonderful amenities within walking distance. Close to the 56 and the 15 for an easy commute and just minutes 20 minutes from area beaches. Small pets considered and no smoking, please.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties, visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent representing the owner of this home. Call San Diego Residential Property Management to get additional information: 858-485-6565

Cal-DRE# 01859951

(RLNE4995800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13620 Essence Road have any available units?
13620 Essence Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13620 Essence Road have?
Some of 13620 Essence Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13620 Essence Road currently offering any rent specials?
13620 Essence Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13620 Essence Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13620 Essence Road is pet friendly.
Does 13620 Essence Road offer parking?
Yes, 13620 Essence Road offers parking.
Does 13620 Essence Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13620 Essence Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13620 Essence Road have a pool?
No, 13620 Essence Road does not have a pool.
Does 13620 Essence Road have accessible units?
No, 13620 Essence Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13620 Essence Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13620 Essence Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University