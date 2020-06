Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

WEST of I-5! TOP NOTCH Del Mar home in a gated community. From backyard entertaining to bike rides to the beach. This BEAUTIFULLY remodeled Del Mar home has it all. Heated flooring, wine fridge, instant hot water in kitchen, Vaulted ceilings, and so much more. Just minutes from the Del Mar Horse Track, shopping, entertainment, etc... Price reflects unfurnished for $5,800 or furnished for $6,800.