13568 Bolero Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub media room

Absolutely gorgeous 2 story home, nestled in the recently developed Costa Del Sol area just off the 56 freeway. Spanning roughly 2,500 ft², this home offers 3 spacious bedrooms, a downstairs den (has a closet) that could be used as a 4th bedroom and an upstairs loft that would make a perfect media room. Beautifully modern kitchen boasts granite counters, premium maple-faced cabinets, all stainless steel appliances (including dual Bosch ovens) and a massive center island. Ample sized laundry room with brand new, high-efficiency washer/dryer. Snuggle in front of the fireplace in the open and inviting living room, or beat the heat with the central A/C. Large master suite features a huge walk-in closet and breathtaking bathroom with dual sinks, tons of counter space, soaking tub, and separate stand-in shower. The backyard is being completed with artificial turf and concrete to complement the nice sized covered patio. Parking will be a breeze with the 2 bay garage. Across the street from this home is a serene sitting area. Wonderful Casa Bella community offers some premium amenities such as a Junior Olympic-sized saltwater pool/spa, fitness center and access to some of San Diego's most highly desired school districts. You won't want to miss out on this amazing opportunity. Give us a call today!