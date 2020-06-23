1356 Surftide Lane

Amenities

Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in Otay Mesa Available NOW!!! - This very spacious home is located within the Ocean View Community. Boasting over 2,600 of square feet, the home offers beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, neutral paint colors, and an additional bonus room that can be used as an office.



The kitchen has a large island with space for bar stools for additional seating. There is also enough room for a breakfast nook. Stainless Steel Appliances include a new Refrigerator, new dishwasher, microwave, stove, and oven. Granite counter tops, plenty of storage space in the cabinets, tile flooring, and a Butler's Pantry complete this fantastic kitchen space.



The formal living room offers a vaulted ceiling with new blinds and window screens. There is a separate front entry space allowing for additional storage and a coat closet. There is a full bathroom downstairs next to the bonus room. You also have a separate family room off of the kitchen that includes a gas fireplace.



Upstairs you will find a laundry room with washer and dryer included with counter space and cabinets to store items. All 4 bedrooms are located updaters as well. The 3 smaller rooms are large in size, and the master bedroom is huge! It includes a walk in closet, 2 additional smaller closets, and a very large master bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower enclosure. A dual vanity with additional counter and cabinet space complete the bathroom area. There is an additional full bathroom upstairs in the hallway.



The backyard has a small grass area and a great patio area with pergola perfect for outside entertaining. The house includes a 3 car garage and extra storage cabinets. A dual central heating and air conditioning system keeps the entire house at the perfect temperature for you!



Included in the lease is monthly gardening service and trash. Tenant pays for water, sewer, gas, electricity, cable and wifi.



The home includes solar panels so the SDG&E bill is very minimal based on usage. This is a Non-Smoking unit and no pets accepted. One year lease.



The house is available for move in NOW.



Application Requirements Per Person:

$42 Application Fee per adult over the age of 18 years old

Credit Score of 680 or Higher

No Evictions

No Bankruptcies

Income Requirement of $8,500 per month

Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or last 2 tax returns)

Employment Verification

Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)



No Pets Allowed



