Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1356 Surftide Lane

1356 Surftide Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1356 Surftide Lane, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
internet access
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in Otay Mesa Available NOW!!! - This very spacious home is located within the Ocean View Community. Boasting over 2,600 of square feet, the home offers beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, neutral paint colors, and an additional bonus room that can be used as an office.

The kitchen has a large island with space for bar stools for additional seating. There is also enough room for a breakfast nook. Stainless Steel Appliances include a new Refrigerator, new dishwasher, microwave, stove, and oven. Granite counter tops, plenty of storage space in the cabinets, tile flooring, and a Butler's Pantry complete this fantastic kitchen space.

The formal living room offers a vaulted ceiling with new blinds and window screens. There is a separate front entry space allowing for additional storage and a coat closet. There is a full bathroom downstairs next to the bonus room. You also have a separate family room off of the kitchen that includes a gas fireplace.

Upstairs you will find a laundry room with washer and dryer included with counter space and cabinets to store items. All 4 bedrooms are located updaters as well. The 3 smaller rooms are large in size, and the master bedroom is huge! It includes a walk in closet, 2 additional smaller closets, and a very large master bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower enclosure. A dual vanity with additional counter and cabinet space complete the bathroom area. There is an additional full bathroom upstairs in the hallway.

The backyard has a small grass area and a great patio area with pergola perfect for outside entertaining. The house includes a 3 car garage and extra storage cabinets. A dual central heating and air conditioning system keeps the entire house at the perfect temperature for you!

Included in the lease is monthly gardening service and trash. Tenant pays for water, sewer, gas, electricity, cable and wifi.

The home includes solar panels so the SDG&E bill is very minimal based on usage. This is a Non-Smoking unit and no pets accepted. One year lease.

The house is available for move in NOW.

Application Requirements Per Person:
$42 Application Fee per adult over the age of 18 years old
Credit Score of 680 or Higher
No Evictions
No Bankruptcies
Income Requirement of $8,500 per month
Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or last 2 tax returns)
Employment Verification
Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)

Please call to schedule a showing today!
Gold Key Property Management
(619) 356-1919

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3588329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1356 Surftide Lane have any available units?
1356 Surftide Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1356 Surftide Lane have?
Some of 1356 Surftide Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1356 Surftide Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1356 Surftide Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1356 Surftide Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1356 Surftide Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1356 Surftide Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1356 Surftide Lane does offer parking.
Does 1356 Surftide Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1356 Surftide Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1356 Surftide Lane have a pool?
No, 1356 Surftide Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1356 Surftide Lane have accessible units?
No, 1356 Surftide Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1356 Surftide Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1356 Surftide Lane has units with dishwashers.
