All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13559 Sage Mesa Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13559 Sage Mesa Rd
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

13559 Sage Mesa Rd

13559 Sage Mesa Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13559 Sage Mesa Road, San Diego, CA 92130
North City

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
New 4 bedroom home in Pacific Highlands Ranch for rent! - This beautifully maintained home is upgraded throughout. The kitchen features maple hardwood floors and kitchen cabinets, travertine backsplash, stainless GE appliances, granite counters, large island/bar with seating overlooking the living and dining room. One bedroom and full bathroom on the ground floor! Grab onto the maple handrail as you head upstairs to the other three bedrooms including the master that features a large walk in closet and pristine bathroom.

One of the best homes Pacific Highlands Ranch has to offer!

Outdoor living space with grass area.
Laundry room with full size washer/dryer on the second floor.
3 car garage.

(RLNE5428184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13559 Sage Mesa Rd have any available units?
13559 Sage Mesa Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13559 Sage Mesa Rd have?
Some of 13559 Sage Mesa Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13559 Sage Mesa Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13559 Sage Mesa Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13559 Sage Mesa Rd pet-friendly?
No, 13559 Sage Mesa Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13559 Sage Mesa Rd offer parking?
Yes, 13559 Sage Mesa Rd offers parking.
Does 13559 Sage Mesa Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13559 Sage Mesa Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13559 Sage Mesa Rd have a pool?
No, 13559 Sage Mesa Rd does not have a pool.
Does 13559 Sage Mesa Rd have accessible units?
No, 13559 Sage Mesa Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13559 Sage Mesa Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 13559 Sage Mesa Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University