Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

1355 La Palma Street Available 06/01/20 Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath, built in 2009, and just steps from Mission Bay. - Over 1500 square feet, 2 stories, and 9 foot ceilings throughout. Main floor has open layout with inviting family room, adjoining dining area, open gourmet kitchen with all stainless appliances, and breakfast bar. West facing patio just off living room, perfect for a good book, and a good glass of wine. Upstairs includes 3 nice sized bedrooms, with master bedroom having an attached bath and big mirrored closet. Nicely sized 2nd and 3rd bedrooms with full bath in hallway and also stacked washer / dryer combo on 2nd floor. Original owners have added nice touches throughout, including central air, wood floors, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, and living room. Unit is also on solar power, so electric bill per month is minimal, if at all. Complex is small with wonderful tropical setting, community BBQ and patio area, and is fully gated including your own private secured 2 car garage with built in storage cabinets. Wonderful long standing neighbors, mostly owner occupied, and ideal for a young professional family who is looking to settle down for a long time.



1355 La Palma is all about location location location !! Only steps to Mission and Sail Bay, 1 block to Fanuel Street Park, and less than a half mile from all that Grand and Garnet Avenues have to offer in wonderful Pacific Beach.



Small family pet may be negotiable, absolutely NO smoking.

@ $3895.00 per month, with a $3,895.00 security deposit.



For additional information, and to schedule a viewing, please call 619-697-0602, or visit us @ www.sdrealtyandmanagement.com



(RLNE3290318)