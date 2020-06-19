All apartments in San Diego
1355 La Palma Street
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:17 AM

1355 La Palma Street

1355 La Palma Street · (619) 697-0602
Location

1355 La Palma Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1355 La Palma Street · Avail. now

$3,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1538 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1355 La Palma Street Available 06/01/20 Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath, built in 2009, and just steps from Mission Bay. - Over 1500 square feet, 2 stories, and 9 foot ceilings throughout. Main floor has open layout with inviting family room, adjoining dining area, open gourmet kitchen with all stainless appliances, and breakfast bar. West facing patio just off living room, perfect for a good book, and a good glass of wine. Upstairs includes 3 nice sized bedrooms, with master bedroom having an attached bath and big mirrored closet. Nicely sized 2nd and 3rd bedrooms with full bath in hallway and also stacked washer / dryer combo on 2nd floor. Original owners have added nice touches throughout, including central air, wood floors, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, and living room. Unit is also on solar power, so electric bill per month is minimal, if at all. Complex is small with wonderful tropical setting, community BBQ and patio area, and is fully gated including your own private secured 2 car garage with built in storage cabinets. Wonderful long standing neighbors, mostly owner occupied, and ideal for a young professional family who is looking to settle down for a long time.

1355 La Palma is all about location location location !! Only steps to Mission and Sail Bay, 1 block to Fanuel Street Park, and less than a half mile from all that Grand and Garnet Avenues have to offer in wonderful Pacific Beach.

Small family pet may be negotiable, absolutely NO smoking.
@ $3895.00 per month, with a $3,895.00 security deposit.

For additional information, and to schedule a viewing, please call 619-697-0602, or visit us @ www.sdrealtyandmanagement.com

(RLNE3290318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

