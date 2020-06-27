All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

13325 Via Tresca Unit 7

13325 via Tresca · No Longer Available
Location

13325 via Tresca, San Diego, CA 92129
Torrey Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
key fob access
2K+ sq ft highly upgraded near Westview HS - Property Id: 146655

A quiet end unit. 3 bedrooms and an open office/loft (4 rooms). Big Master bedroom w/ 2 large walk-in closets, 2 standard size bedrooms & an open office/loft. 2 full bathrooms and a guest bathroom on the main floor. Highly upgraded ($30K+) since last year - not your typical rental place. Travertine throughout the main floor and newly installed waterproof faux wooden floor on stairs and entire 2nd-floor bedrooms and hallway. All walls have been newly painted with designer's colors, all new window coverings, no carpets. Not recommended for a family with small children or elderly person. New high-end Samsung refrigerator, stove, range, and dishwasher. New Whirlpool washer and dryer. Keyless main entrance with an electronic deadbolt. 2-car garage with remote. Close to the community pool and workout room. Walking distance to Westview HS and Vons shipping center. Tenant pays all utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146655p
Property Id 146655

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5087143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13325 Via Tresca Unit 7 have any available units?
13325 Via Tresca Unit 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13325 Via Tresca Unit 7 have?
Some of 13325 Via Tresca Unit 7's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13325 Via Tresca Unit 7 currently offering any rent specials?
13325 Via Tresca Unit 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13325 Via Tresca Unit 7 pet-friendly?
No, 13325 Via Tresca Unit 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13325 Via Tresca Unit 7 offer parking?
Yes, 13325 Via Tresca Unit 7 offers parking.
Does 13325 Via Tresca Unit 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13325 Via Tresca Unit 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13325 Via Tresca Unit 7 have a pool?
Yes, 13325 Via Tresca Unit 7 has a pool.
Does 13325 Via Tresca Unit 7 have accessible units?
No, 13325 Via Tresca Unit 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 13325 Via Tresca Unit 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13325 Via Tresca Unit 7 has units with dishwashers.
