13325 Via Tresca Unit 7

Amenities
2K+ sq ft highly upgraded near Westview HS - Property Id: 146655
A quiet end unit. 3 bedrooms and an open office/loft (4 rooms). Big Master bedroom w/ 2 large walk-in closets, 2 standard size bedrooms & an open office/loft. 2 full bathrooms and a guest bathroom on the main floor. Highly upgraded ($30K+) since last year - not your typical rental place. Travertine throughout the main floor and newly installed waterproof faux wooden floor on stairs and entire 2nd-floor bedrooms and hallway. All walls have been newly painted with designer's colors, all new window coverings, no carpets. Not recommended for a family with small children or elderly person. New high-end Samsung refrigerator, stove, range, and dishwasher. New Whirlpool washer and dryer. Keyless main entrance with an electronic deadbolt. 2-car garage with remote. Close to the community pool and workout room. Walking distance to Westview HS and Vons shipping center. Tenant pays all utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146655p
Property Id 146655
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5087143)