13325 Via Tresca Unit 7

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub key fob access

2K+ sq ft highly upgraded near Westview HS - Property Id: 146655



A quiet end unit. 3 bedrooms and an open office/loft (4 rooms). Big Master bedroom w/ 2 large walk-in closets, 2 standard size bedrooms & an open office/loft. 2 full bathrooms and a guest bathroom on the main floor. Highly upgraded ($30K+) since last year - not your typical rental place. Travertine throughout the main floor and newly installed waterproof faux wooden floor on stairs and entire 2nd-floor bedrooms and hallway. All walls have been newly painted with designer's colors, all new window coverings, no carpets. Not recommended for a family with small children or elderly person. New high-end Samsung refrigerator, stove, range, and dishwasher. New Whirlpool washer and dryer. Keyless main entrance with an electronic deadbolt. 2-car garage with remote. Close to the community pool and workout room. Walking distance to Westview HS and Vons shipping center. Tenant pays all utilities.

No Pets Allowed



